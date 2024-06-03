Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 Gowran ParkHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.15: Little Empire

The lightly raced Irish challenger Little Empire has been in good form over 7f on AW of late and has shaped as though this return to 1m will be ideal. He earns the vote on his turf debut. Young Fire didn't enjoy a clear run when third at Redcar last week and could be the chief danger ahead of Darker then Paco's Pride, who also arrive following good performances.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Little Empire15:15 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Anthony McCann

Brighton

4.30: Prefer The Sister

Mudlahhim has form figures of 44233 here in his last five runs and he should go well again, while his stablemate Shaw Park is still unexposed on turf and looks interesting after his eyecatching fourth over C&D last week. C&D winner Oh So Audacious could make a bold bid off a workable mark, but the vote goes to the unexposed 4yo Prefer The Sister. She showed clear promise in her first three runs this spring and didn't get any luck on her handicap debut at Nottingham last month.
David Moon

Silk
Prefer The Sister16:30 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb)Tnr: Jack Jones

Gowran Park

4.35: See Me Through

A seriously competitive handicap. Henry De Bromhead has two lives chances with Annexation and Emotivo, with the latter handicapped on slow-ground form and since succesful on a sounder surface at Cheltenham. Sea Eagle, Passionate and Royal Pippen are others for the shortlist but a chance is taken on the well-bred See Me Through, despite his tough draw. The RPR he posted in winning a maiden last time was encouraging with a view to today's mark back in a handicap.
Alistair Jones

Silk
See Me Through16:35 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Listowel

4.20: Easy Game

Despite two below-par runs coming into this Easy Game could be up to winning this for the third successive year given the question marks surrounding most of his rivals. Stablemate Saint Sam and French Dynamite look the most likely dangers.
Alan Hewison

Silk
Easy Game16:20 Listowel
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Wetherby

8.00: Yazaman

The return of blinkers has worked the oracle for Yazaman who did well to overcome a troubled passage at Beverley last week and he escapes a penalty. Warminster was on a career-low mark when returning to winning ways at Ayr and he looks sharp enough for this shorter test. Sounds Of Spring is one to keep an eye on for when he's back on softer ground.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Yazaman20:00 Wetherby
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn (3lb)Tnr: Paul Midgley

Windsor

6.45: Blue Day

With further progress on the cards, Blue Day is taken to follow up his Southwell success. Jimmy Speaking, another runner who has started his 3yo campaign in winning form, is second choice ahead of C&D scorers Trefor and Matters Most.
Steve Boow

Silk
Blue Day18:45 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

Read these next:

'He will relish the step back up in trip' - our Monday tipster has a 2pt headline fancy at Brighton 

'It wouldn't surprise me if she made all' - David Jennings has five fancies for the bank holiday in Ireland  

Richard Birch's play of the day at Brighton  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

inFree tips

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips