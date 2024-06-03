Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ayr

3.15: Little Empire

The lightly raced Irish challenger Little Empire has been in good form over 7f on AW of late and has shaped as though this return to 1m will be ideal. He earns the vote on his turf debut. Young Fire didn't enjoy a clear run when third at Redcar last week and could be the chief danger ahead of Darker then Paco's Pride, who also arrive following good performances.

Ben Hutton

Little Empire 15:15 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Anthony McCann

Brighton

4.30: Prefer The Sister

Mudlahhim has form figures of 44233 here in his last five runs and he should go well again, while his stablemate Shaw Park is still unexposed on turf and looks interesting after his eyecatching fourth over C&D last week. C&D winner Oh So Audacious could make a bold bid off a workable mark, but the vote goes to the unexposed 4yo Prefer The Sister. She showed clear promise in her first three runs this spring and didn't get any luck on her handicap debut at Nottingham last month.

David Moon

Prefer The Sister 16:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Jack Jones

Gowran Park

4.35: See Me Through

A seriously competitive handicap. Henry De Bromhead has two lives chances with Annexation and Emotivo, with the latter handicapped on slow-ground form and since succesful on a sounder surface at Cheltenham. Sea Eagle, Passionate and Royal Pippen are others for the shortlist but a chance is taken on the well-bred See Me Through, despite his tough draw. The RPR he posted in winning a maiden last time was encouraging with a view to today's mark back in a handicap.

Alistair Jones

See Me Through 16:35 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Listowel

4.20: Easy Game

Despite two below-par runs coming into this Easy Game could be up to winning this for the third successive year given the question marks surrounding most of his rivals. Stablemate Saint Sam and French Dynamite look the most likely dangers.

Alan Hewison

Easy Game 16:20 Listowel View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Wetherby

8.00: Yazaman

The return of blinkers has worked the oracle for Yazaman who did well to overcome a troubled passage at Beverley last week and he escapes a penalty. Warminster was on a career-low mark when returning to winning ways at Ayr and he looks sharp enough for this shorter test. Sounds Of Spring is one to keep an eye on for when he's back on softer ground.

Alistair Jones

Yazaman 20:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

Windsor

6.45: Blue Day

With further progress on the cards, Blue Day is taken to follow up his Southwell success. Jimmy Speaking, another runner who has started his 3yo campaign in winning form, is second choice ahead of C&D scorers Trefor and Matters Most.

Steve Boow

Blue Day 18:45 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Harry Charlton

