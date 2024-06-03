Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Ayr
3.15: Little Empire
The lightly raced Irish challenger Little Empire has been in good form over 7f on AW of late and has shaped as though this return to 1m will be ideal. He earns the vote on his turf debut. Young Fire didn't enjoy a clear run when third at Redcar last week and could be the chief danger ahead of Darker then Paco's Pride, who also arrive following good performances.
Ben Hutton
Brighton
4.30: Prefer The Sister
Mudlahhim has form figures of 44233 here in his last five runs and he should go well again, while his stablemate Shaw Park is still unexposed on turf and looks interesting after his eyecatching fourth over C&D last week. C&D winner Oh So Audacious could make a bold bid off a workable mark, but the vote goes to the unexposed 4yo Prefer The Sister. She showed clear promise in her first three runs this spring and didn't get any luck on her handicap debut at Nottingham last month.
David Moon
Gowran Park
4.35: See Me Through
A seriously competitive handicap. Henry De Bromhead has two lives chances with Annexation and Emotivo, with the latter handicapped on slow-ground form and since succesful on a sounder surface at Cheltenham. Sea Eagle, Passionate and Royal Pippen are others for the shortlist but a chance is taken on the well-bred See Me Through, despite his tough draw. The RPR he posted in winning a maiden last time was encouraging with a view to today's mark back in a handicap.
Alistair Jones
Listowel
4.20: Easy Game
Despite two below-par runs coming into this Easy Game could be up to winning this for the third successive year given the question marks surrounding most of his rivals. Stablemate Saint Sam and French Dynamite look the most likely dangers.
Alan Hewison
Wetherby
8.00: Yazaman
The return of blinkers has worked the oracle for Yazaman who did well to overcome a troubled passage at Beverley last week and he escapes a penalty. Warminster was on a career-low mark when returning to winning ways at Ayr and he looks sharp enough for this shorter test. Sounds Of Spring is one to keep an eye on for when he's back on softer ground.
Alistair Jones
Windsor
6.45: Blue Day
With further progress on the cards, Blue Day is taken to follow up his Southwell success. Jimmy Speaking, another runner who has started his 3yo campaign in winning form, is second choice ahead of C&D scorers Trefor and Matters Most.
Steve Boow
Read these next:
'He will relish the step back up in trip' - our Monday tipster has a 2pt headline fancy at Brighton
'It wouldn't surprise me if she made all' - David Jennings has five fancies for the bank holiday in Ireland
Richard Birch's play of the day at Brighton
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd looks to follow up his 9-4 winner with three tips at Ayr and Windsor
- Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Windsor Placepot tips: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd looks to follow up his 9-4 winner with three tips at Ayr and Windsor
- Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday