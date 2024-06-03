Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Little Empire 3.15 Ayr

All six starts on AW; this Irish-trained 4yo won at Wolverhampton (7f) in April and again finished strongly, having been denied a clear run, for third there (7f) three weeks ago; provided he takes to turf he's open to further improvement now back up to 1m.

Prefer The Sister 4.30 Brighton

Reached the frame in novice/maiden events in her first three runs this spring and she didn't get any luck on handicap debut at Nottingham (8.3f, good) last month; still unexposed and could be a big factor if she gets the breaks this time.

Blue Day 6.45 Windsor

Showed clear promise at maiden/novice level as a 2yo; justified favouritism in Southwell handicap (6f, AW; off 7lb lower) on reappearance and looks the type to improve further, especially given his pedigree (out of a Listed scorer for his owner); respected.

Yazaman 8.00 Wetherby

Back to form with blinkers reapplied when winning 5f handicaps at Nottingham (good) and Beverley (soft), defying a 7lb rise five days ago despite a troubled run; escapes a penalty as that was an apprentice race so has obvious claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

