Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

4.30: Tailorman

The Ian Williams-trained Tailorman has run two most encouraging races since stepping into handicaps and the booking of Oisin Murphy takes the eye. He is selected ahead of Miss Gitana who got off the mark at Doncaster last month and should go close. Implacable can improve now that she steps up in trip.

Andrew Blade



Ffos Las

8.30: Inappropriate

Most of these have something to prove but Inappropriate has a progressive six-race profile and he went close in a similar race at Nottingham 11 days ago. He remains feasibly treated off his revised mark and should have more to offer at this trip. Celebrating Ethel looks the biggest danger.

David Moon

Killarney

8.20: Final Orders

A few of these have chances. Chutzpal can probably improve on his stable debut at Fairyhouse, Whispering Hopes has an excellent 7lb claimer on board. Calmafterthestorm could be even better suited by the step up in trip after winning at Down Royal. Gracesolution has held her form well, while Chatterbox has run his best two races on the Flat here. It could be hard to oppose Final Orders though, not seen on the level since winning at Bellewstown last year and 9lb higher now.

Justin O'Hanlon

Thirsk

4.22: Dazy Mazy

The thriving filly Dazy Mazy is taken to make it three wins from her last four starts. She has raced only ten times and could continue to improve. Lord Abama also arrives in rude health and is second choice ahead of Havana Pursuit, for whom the return to slow ground is a positive.

Ben Hutton

Uttoxeter

3.10: Clean Getaway

He is yet to win over hurdles but Clean Getaway has been in fine fettle over fences for Phil Kirby, and is undeniably well treated on his return to the smaller obstacles. Granted a clear round, which isn't a given, Inigo would rate as the principal danger, while there is also a positive case to make for the recent Hexham scorer Huit Reflets.

Mark Rowntree

Yarmouth

5.07 Arkhalia Flynn

If the ground remains on the soft side it wouldn't be a surprise if Spirited Guest and/or Onemorenomore were to run better than their latest form figures would suggest they might. However, this may be between a couple of progressive 3yos in Rockymountainway and Arkhalia Flynn. Both won last time out and each has run well on a slow surface, but the latter won with more in hand at Haydock last time than the head margin would suggest, so is taken to continue his rise up the ladder. Fellow 3yo Daring Legend is also respected if handling the likely ground conditions.

David Bellingham

