The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Yarmouth on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Dutch Finale (5.40 Yarmouth)

Dutch Finale made a good start to his career two weeks ago with a solid run at Newcastle. He missed the break slightly, causing him to lose a bit of ground at the start, but showed his speed in the middle part of the race to get himself back into it. He just left himself a bit too much to do in the latter part of the race and weakened in the last half-furlong, possibly from having to do too much early on. However, there is cause for optimism and he will have progressed from that experience.

Fine Interview (6.40 Yarmouth)

Not seen since the end of last season, Fine Interview made an eyecatching debut at Yarmouth. He ran a good race, but was just short of room in the closing stages which ultimately cost him the win. He has been gelded since he was last on the track and will have progressed over the winter. If the extended break has not had too much of an effect, he looks set to go one better.

Lakers (7.00 Ffos Las)

Lakers is another who made an encouraging debut at Yarmouth a fortnight ago when a decent third in a strong field. He very much looked the part, prominent throughout and looking as though he had the race but just weakened slightly in the closing stages. He will have come on for that run and the experience will stand him in good stead for this task against a number of less-experienced runners.

