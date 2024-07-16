Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Arkhalia Flynn (5.07 Yarmouth)

The Jack Channon-trained improver got off the mark on handicap debut last time, doing so readily after overcoming trouble. Likely to progress again and is fancied to follow up after a 3lb rise in the weights.

Matt Gardner

Eyecatcher

Oriental Spirit (4.00 Bath)

Rob Hornby's mount has been in good form on the all-weather lately (wide trip latest) and ran well on his only previous visit to Bath. He can take advantage of a career-low mark.

Steffan Edwards

The Punt nap

Fine Interview (6.40 Yarmouth)

James Doyle's mount made an eyecatching debut at Yarmouth last year, running a good race, but meeting traffic at the wrong time, hindering his chances. He will have progressed over the winter and looks set to go one better here.

Laurence Morter

Newmarket nap

Adrestia (5.40 Yarmouth)



Didn't quite get home over 6f on her debut at Windsor and then ran well at Royal Ascot. Simon and Ed Crisford's filly has since moved well on Warren Hill.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Genesius (2.22 Thirsk)

Successful over course and distance last season. Sir Mark Prescott's seven-year-old has been knocking on the door in all three starts this term and can gain his fifth career success.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Adelaise (6.20 Killarney)

Was a winner of a Listed race on the all-weather at Kempton in April and should be thereabouts if running to the same level. His trainer Joseph O'Brien is in fine form with seven winners in the last two weeks.

Sam Hardy

