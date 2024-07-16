- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Arkhalia Flynn (5.07 Yarmouth)
The Jack Channon-trained improver got off the mark on handicap debut last time, doing so readily after overcoming trouble. Likely to progress again and is fancied to follow up after a 3lb rise in the weights.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Oriental Spirit (4.00 Bath)
Rob Hornby's mount has been in good form on the all-weather lately (wide trip latest) and ran well on his only previous visit to Bath. He can take advantage of a career-low mark.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Fine Interview (6.40 Yarmouth)
James Doyle's mount made an eyecatching debut at Yarmouth last year, running a good race, but meeting traffic at the wrong time, hindering his chances. He will have progressed over the winter and looks set to go one better here.
Laurence Morter
Newmarket nap
Adrestia (5.40 Yarmouth)
Didn't quite get home over 6f on her debut at Windsor and then ran well at Royal Ascot. Simon and Ed Crisford's filly has since moved well on Warren Hill.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Genesius (2.22 Thirsk)
Successful over course and distance last season. Sir Mark Prescott's seven-year-old has been knocking on the door in all three starts this term and can gain his fifth career success.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Adelaise (6.20 Killarney)
Was a winner of a Listed race on the all-weather at Kempton in April and should be thereabouts if running to the same level. His trainer Joseph O'Brien is in fine form with seven winners in the last two weeks.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Bath
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Yarmouth on Wednesday
'This looks like an excellent opportunity' - our expert tipster with three Wednesday wagers
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Yarmouth on Wednesday
- Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pot
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las and Yarmouth on Wednesday
- Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings
- Kempton Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pot