Yarmouth Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at Yarmouth and there are eight declared for the opening 7f apprentice handicap (5.07), which makes it an appealing race for a banker provided they all line up. The one to be on is the lightly raced three-year-old Arkhalia Flynn , who is improving.

Adrestia sets a good standard in the 5f maiden (5.40) following her solid effort in the Queen Mary last time and should take the drop in class in her stride. Make her another banker.

The 5f handicap (6.10) comes up next and Merrimack will be hard to keep out of the places. He carries a penalty for his victory at Brighton last week and handles cut in the ground.

The 7f maiden (6.40) should go to Fine Interview, provided he can repeat last season’s debut second at this course. However, he has been gelded since and changed stables, so maybe it’s worth including Get Jiggy With It as insurance. She comes in with a consistent profile.

Kaolinite makes plenty of appeal in the 7f maiden (7.10) for the in-form yard of Simon and Ed Crisford, while the 1m3½f classified (7.40) looks like it might be between Clever Currency and Trackman .

Yarmouth Placepot perm

5.07

7 Arkhalia Flynn

5.40

12 Adrestia

6.10

1 Merrimack

6.40

6 Fine Interview

10 Get Jiggy With It

7.10

3 Kaolinite

7.40

2 Clever Currency

7 Trackman

1 x 1 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = four lines

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G50 on registration. £/€10 minimum qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £/€10 place). Receive £/€20 Tote Credit, £/€20 free sports bet and 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry on free bets and Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . gambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.