Harry Wilson struck with two winners in his last column - find out his tips for every race on the Racing League card at Windsor

Harry Wilson returns with his advice for the seven races on ITV4 from the Racing League at Windsor on Thursday . . .

5.00 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 1 Racing League R22 Handicap, 5f

Harry's tip: Alligator Alley

Alligator Alley finally capitalised on a falling mark at Thirsk two weeks ago, when reverting to this headgear having worn cheekpieces the start before, with a change to front-running tactics seeing him win by a length. He's been raised just 4lb for that success, meaning he remains 8lb lower than when winning at Newcastle in the Racing League last year. He loves this time of year, with form figures in August of 10913211, and should get a nice tow into this if reverting to his usual tactics.

Alligator Alley 17:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: David O'Meara

5.30 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 2 Racing League R23 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Rascal Recknell

Rascal Recknell has been gelded since disappointing at Newmarket in June, but that race may have come too soon after he ran a fine race on his handicap debut at Kempton 17 days earlier when staying on for fourth having missed the break. His debut third is great form, with the winner and fourth now rated in the 100s and the fifth rated 91. The break should have done him good and he shapes as if a mile will be fine.

Rascal Recknell 17:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

6.00 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 3 Racing League R24 Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: God Of Fire

God Of Fire has been a massive improver since joining Dan and Claire Kubler, winning his last three starts comfortably, including scoring by four and a half lengths over course and distance last time. He's been raised another 8lb, but the Racing Post Rating of 94 he achieved last time suggests that may not stop him here.

God Of Fire 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

6.30 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 4 Racing League R25 Handicap, 1m3½f

Harry's tip: Lieber Power

Lieber Power landed a similar handicap at last week's Racing League meeting at Chepstow, reeling in an improving three-year-old who got first run on him. His narrow second before that has been franked since, with the winner going down by just three-quarters of a length to Align The Stars at Glorious Goodwood and, given he's officially 1lb well in under a 5lb penalty, he should be right there again.

Lieber Power 18:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

7.00 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 5 Racing League R26 Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Bennetot

Bennetot had some smart form when trained in France, notably finishing three lengths behind Group 1 winner The Revenant in a Listed race, but has largely struggled for David O’Meara. He ran his best race in Britain at Ripon last month, doing well to finish fourth in a race not run to suit, and given there are a few pace angles here, this should pan out a lot better for this well-handicapped sort, while this represents a drop in class.

Bennetot 19:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: David O'Meara

7.30 Windsor

Tote Placepot Leg 6 Racing League R27 Handicap, 6f

Harry's tip: Chief Mankato

Katey Kontent is in great form and will likely figure in the finish, but Chief Mankato ran a race full of promise at Glorious Goodwood on his stable debut for Jack Channon and should appreciate the return to 6f. He won over course and distance on his debut last year, form that was franked with the next three home winning since and the runner-up scoring in Listed and Group 3 company, and should be more than capable of winning from this mark of 82.

Chief Mankato 19:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Jack Channon

8.00 Windsor

Tote We've Run Out Of Legs Racing League R28 Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Sean

Time will probably tell that trying to give Elnajmm 10lb was an impossible task, but Sean ran a brilliant race to finish little more than a length behind him, producing an RPR just 1lb below his career best, which was achieved when landing an Italian Group 3 in April last year. The return to 1m2f will be no problem, given he was beaten just a short head in a Meydan Group 3 over that trip in February, and he could prove just too classy for these rivals.

Sean 20:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Jamie Osborne

