Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

York

3.00: Elnajmm

A cracking handicap and three of these have the potential to be quite a bit better than today's mark. Top of the list is the William Haggas-trained ELNAJMM, who can make it 3-3 in handicaps following stylish victories the last twice. Things didn't go right for the lightly raced 3yo Thunder Run on his handicap debut at Thirsk yet he still finished a close third, and retains considerable potential. He is second choice ahead of the progressive 4yo New Image, who is unexposed over 1m. Metal Merchant then Bennetot may be best of the remainder, although lots of these are capable of running well.

Ben Hutton

Elnajmm 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Lingfield

3.10: Con Te Partiro

Monkey Miss would be a major player in her hat-trick bid if continuing her improvement back on the AW, but preference is for CON TE PARTIRO, who has nothing to prove on that score with his record in AW handicaps in cheekpieces reading 11121.

David Bellingham

Con Te Partiro 15:10 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Newton Abbot

5.00: Soir De Gala

This can go to Paul Nicholls' SOIR DE GALA, who made a bright start over fences with his comfortable win at Stratford last month and that was a clear personal best. Planned Paradise, who was an easy winner at Perth on his penultimate run, is feared most ahead of Glynn and Kauto The King.

David Moon

Soir De Gala 17:00 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Killarney

7.06: Lake Chad

Despite his trainer putting forward the better ground as an explanation for the improved form of Sunday's Tramore winner LAKE CHAD, the 9yo also has winning form on softer ground so the predicted rain may not prevent a follow-up here in a race where questions marks hang over many. Last year's third Cahirdown Boy lacks a recent run, while the ground could go against Kilashee, so Harvey's Quay and Lucky Policy could prove the main threats.

Alan Hewison

Lake Chad 19:06 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Niall Moore (7lb) Tnr: Philip Fenton

Leopardstown

7.25: Newtown Duke

The solid one looks to be NEWTOWN DUKE, who holds Tango Five on Limerick form and is open to more improvement. He'll probably appreciate further in time but can land this notwithstanding. Mapa is that bit more exposed than the selection but trip and ground suit and you can make the case for her on collateral form and her handicap mark which was raised a few pounds after a good effort at Naas last time. The Ballydoyle newcomer Platoon will be better for this belated debut but has to come into calculations and the market will be a handy guide to his chance.

Mark Nunan

Newtown Duke 19:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Newcastle

7.45: Benacre

The rare forays of BENACRE on to the AW have been promising (including on Tapeta) and provide plenty of hope he can come out on top today off a handy mark. The race wasn't run to suit Tolstoy at Ascot last time when he was bidding for a four-timer and he is feared most ahead of the progressive 3yo Glam Squad. Al Rufaa and Storm Star arrive in good form, while the Roger Varian-trained 3yo So Deuce retains potential.

Ben Hutton

Benacre 19:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Chelmsford

8.00: Dubawi Time

Preference is for the well-related DUBAWI TIME, who has form figures of 31422 in handicaps and is open to more progress on this switch to a staying trip. The main threat could come from Wannabe Brave, who won three in a row over 2m on AW in the spring and had a tough task behind a runaway winner in a Class 5 at Kempton last time. Sir Mark Prescott's Apostle is still unexposed but she didn't live up to market expectations at Redcar and needs improvement on this return to Polytrack.

David Moon

Dubawi Time 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: William Knight

