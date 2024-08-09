Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Brighton

2.30: Glamorous Joy

Top of the list is the three-year-old GLAMOROUS JOY, who hit a clear personal best when justifying support with her stylish win at Salisbury 13 days ago. She still looks feasibly treated off her revised mark and should get a decent tow into this race. Alfred Cove, who has form figures of 22224121 since the end of March, is feared most ahead of Lewis Barnes, who was a good second at Lingfield last time and is still unexposed in sprint handicaps.

David Moon

Glamorous Joy 14:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: George Rooke Tnr: Christopher Mason

Haydock

8.32: Desert Falcon

Bell Shot dominated from the front at Beverley ten days ago and is 6lb well in under his penalty here but the answer might be DESERT FALCON, who needed a couple of outings before striking form for his new stable this season but posted a good effort when fourth in a big field at York a fortnight ago and remains on a good mark. Finbar's Lad and Great Max tie in with the selection on that York form and are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Desert Falcon 20:32 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

Musselburgh

3.50: Gressington

The three-year-old GRESSINGTON got back on track with a win at Beverley last time and this unexposed sort can defy a 3lb rise and follow up. Last year's winner Judgment Call went close over course and distance last month and is feared most ahead of On A Session.

Ben Hutton

Gressington 15:50 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket

7.10: Asimov

An open race as most of these have been running well and it should be run at a strong gallop with last year's winner Dashing Dick, the now-gelded Kodiac Thriller (interesting), Antiphon and Spring Bloom prominent racers. It could set up well for ASIMOV who ran his best race yet when bumping into an improver last time. The old boy Equiano Springs is unlikely to be far away.

Alistair Jones

Asimov 19:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Thirsk

4.40: Calafrio

The in-form Flavius Titus should give another good account but the one who appeals most is CALAFRIO, who looked an unlucky loser over course and distance two runs back in a race that has worked out well.

Colin Russell

Calafrio 16:40 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Brandon Wilkie Tnr: Philip Kirby

Tipperary

7.35: Longbourn

This looks a good opportunity for LONGBOURN stepping outside of handicap company. Star Harbour looks the most likely to follow the selection home.

Alan Hewison

Longbourn 19:35 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: James Ryan (5lb) Tnr: Ross O'Sullivan

Wexford

6.40: Kilmurry JJ

From a reduced hurdle mark, KILMURRY JJ may be worth siding with. He was in fine form over fences before an early mishap last time and he went close in this sphere last year. Jimli's Cave might appreciate a return to quicker ground and could be the main danger to the selection.

Phill Anderson

Kilmurry Jj 18:40 Wexford View Racecard Jky: John Shinnick (7lb) Tnr: Terence O'Brien

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Brighton, Musselburgh and Tipperary on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.