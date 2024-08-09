- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Brighton
2.30: Glamorous Joy
Top of the list is the three-year-old GLAMOROUS JOY, who hit a clear personal best when justifying support with her stylish win at Salisbury 13 days ago. She still looks feasibly treated off her revised mark and should get a decent tow into this race. Alfred Cove, who has form figures of 22224121 since the end of March, is feared most ahead of Lewis Barnes, who was a good second at Lingfield last time and is still unexposed in sprint handicaps.
David Moon
Haydock
8.32: Desert Falcon
Bell Shot dominated from the front at Beverley ten days ago and is 6lb well in under his penalty here but the answer might be DESERT FALCON, who needed a couple of outings before striking form for his new stable this season but posted a good effort when fourth in a big field at York a fortnight ago and remains on a good mark. Finbar's Lad and Great Max tie in with the selection on that York form and are others to consider.
Chris Wilson
Musselburgh
3.50: Gressington
The three-year-old GRESSINGTON got back on track with a win at Beverley last time and this unexposed sort can defy a 3lb rise and follow up. Last year's winner Judgment Call went close over course and distance last month and is feared most ahead of On A Session.
Ben Hutton
Newmarket
7.10: Asimov
An open race as most of these have been running well and it should be run at a strong gallop with last year's winner Dashing Dick, the now-gelded Kodiac Thriller (interesting), Antiphon and Spring Bloom prominent racers. It could set up well for ASIMOV who ran his best race yet when bumping into an improver last time. The old boy Equiano Springs is unlikely to be far away.
Alistair Jones
Thirsk
4.40: Calafrio
The in-form Flavius Titus should give another good account but the one who appeals most is CALAFRIO, who looked an unlucky loser over course and distance two runs back in a race that has worked out well.
Colin Russell
Tipperary
7.35: Longbourn
This looks a good opportunity for LONGBOURN stepping outside of handicap company. Star Harbour looks the most likely to follow the selection home.
Alan Hewison
Wexford
6.40: Kilmurry JJ
From a reduced hurdle mark, KILMURRY JJ may be worth siding with. He was in fine form over fences before an early mishap last time and he went close in this sphere last year. Jimli's Cave might appreciate a return to quicker ground and could be the main danger to the selection.
Phill Anderson
