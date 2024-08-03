- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Doncaster
5.10: Create
Scott Dixon's filly CREATE recorded a good Topspeed figure for this grade when winning narrowly over course and distance a fortnight ago, and that form has recently been boosted by the close second. She can overcome a 2lb nudge up the weights today. Queens Road Revue might build upon her recent Leicester success and is feared most, while Polly The Rocket is a more speculative option to consider.
Chris Wilson
Galway
4.15: Elzem
Probably best to concentrate on the top three in the handicap. ELZEM is improving with his racing and could take the beating here from a good draw. Both King Thistle and Lady O have high draws, the latter quite nicely treated on her best form and likely to appreciate this drop back in trip, while the former got the trip well at Down Royal.
Alan Hewison
Goodwood
3.35: Purosangue
Familiar faces galore in an up-to-scratch renewal. Dark Trooper has been the ante-post market leader after his fine second in the Wokingham but he's 3lb higher on a sharper track and there are more appealing options. Last year's runner-up Apollo One should give it another good go, while there's still an element of unfinished business with Cover Up and this track may suit better than Ascot last time. The two at the top of the list are the bang-in-form Albasheer, penalised for last week's Ascot win but still on a lower mark than when scoring at Newcastle in March, and the low-mileage three-year-old PUROSANGUE. The selection gave Big Evs a scare in the Molecomb here 12 months ago and ran his best race this time around when a strong-finishing second at Sandown four weeks ago, a run that leaves him 4lb ahead of the handicapper. Returning to 6f is unlikely to pose a problem and he has proved his effectiveness on a variety of ground.
Paul Smith
Hamilton
6.10: Temper Trap
Off a very attractive mark returned to Hamilton, TEMPER TRAP has a great chance of registering a remarkable fifth success in this race. Carvalhal (second choice) and Soveraine look the biggest dangers on form shown this summer.
Steve Boow
Newmarket
2.40: Lmay
The Gosden stable can land a third successive win in this courtesy of LMAY, who was placed in a Group 2 last year and ran equally as well when runner-up in a Royal Ascot handicap last month. Persist (second choice) made a solid start for the George Boughey stable when fifth in a French Group 3 recently and is the chief form threat to the selection. Easy all-weather novice winners Fairy Glen and Place Of Safety have the potential for significant improvement.
Andrew Sheret
Thirsk
3.20: Rock Of England
This looks a fine opportunity for ROCK OF ENGLAND to return to winning ways. He was in the doldrums in the first half of this year but surged back to form when going close at Ripon and would have strong claims if building on that run. Second choice is the reliable Le Beau Garcon, with well-handicapped Alligator Alley also respected.
Richard O'Brien
Windsor
7.25: Moulin Booj
This can go to MOULIN BOOJ, who travelled well for a long way when a close second in a Racing League handicap at Yarmouth last week. He raised his form to a new level with that bold bid and is a major player on this drop back in grade. The Coffee Pod ran another good race at York last Friday and he's feared most, ahead of the in-form seven-year-old Sarah's Verse.
David Moon
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 5 racing tips: Saturday's play of the day
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- 'The 40-1 on offer is a ridiculous price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Saturday's big races
- 'His mark is too tempting to ignore him at 40-1' - Harry Wilson's Goodwood day five tips - plus two ITV races at Newmarket
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood
- Spotlight Lucky 15: four horses to back on Saturday
- Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts
- 'The 40-1 on offer is a ridiculous price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Saturday's big races
- 'His mark is too tempting to ignore him at 40-1' - Harry Wilson's Goodwood day five tips - plus two ITV races at Newmarket
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins with three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: bet £5 and get £25 in free bets with Coral for day five's races
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day five's races
- Get £110 in free bets from Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet when you bet on Glorious Goodwood today
- Day four Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £50 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Betfred
- Get a huge £50 in betting bonuses from Tote ahead of day four of Glorious Goodwood