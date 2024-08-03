Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Doncaster

5.10: Create

Scott Dixon's filly CREATE recorded a good Topspeed figure for this grade when winning narrowly over course and distance a fortnight ago, and that form has recently been boosted by the close second. She can overcome a 2lb nudge up the weights today. Queens Road Revue might build upon her recent Leicester success and is feared most, while Polly The Rocket is a more speculative option to consider.

Chris Wilson

Create 17:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Dale Swift Tnr: Scott Dixon

Galway

4.15: Elzem

Probably best to concentrate on the top three in the handicap. ELZEM is improving with his racing and could take the beating here from a good draw. Both King Thistle and Lady O have high draws, the latter quite nicely treated on her best form and likely to appreciate this drop back in trip, while the former got the trip well at Down Royal.

Alan Hewison

Elzem 16:15 Galway View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Goodwood

3.35: Purosangue

Familiar faces galore in an up-to-scratch renewal. Dark Trooper has been the ante-post market leader after his fine second in the Wokingham but he's 3lb higher on a sharper track and there are more appealing options. Last year's runner-up Apollo One should give it another good go, while there's still an element of unfinished business with Cover Up and this track may suit better than Ascot last time. The two at the top of the list are the bang-in-form Albasheer, penalised for last week's Ascot win but still on a lower mark than when scoring at Newcastle in March, and the low-mileage three-year-old PUROSANGUE. The selection gave Big Evs a scare in the Molecomb here 12 months ago and ran his best race this time around when a strong-finishing second at Sandown four weeks ago, a run that leaves him 4lb ahead of the handicapper. Returning to 6f is unlikely to pose a problem and he has proved his effectiveness on a variety of ground.

Paul Smith

Purosangue 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Hamilton

6.10: Temper Trap

Off a very attractive mark returned to Hamilton, TEMPER TRAP has a great chance of registering a remarkable fifth success in this race. Carvalhal (second choice) and Soveraine look the biggest dangers on form shown this summer.

Steve Boow

Temper Trap 18:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Newmarket

2.40: Lmay

The Gosden stable can land a third successive win in this courtesy of LMAY, who was placed in a Group 2 last year and ran equally as well when runner-up in a Royal Ascot handicap last month. Persist (second choice) made a solid start for the George Boughey stable when fifth in a French Group 3 recently and is the chief form threat to the selection. Easy all-weather novice winners Fairy Glen and Place Of Safety have the potential for significant improvement.

Andrew Sheret

Lmay 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Thirsk

3.20: Rock Of England

This looks a fine opportunity for ROCK OF ENGLAND to return to winning ways. He was in the doldrums in the first half of this year but surged back to form when going close at Ripon and would have strong claims if building on that run. Second choice is the reliable Le Beau Garcon, with well-handicapped Alligator Alley also respected.

Richard O'Brien

Rock Of England 15:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: Paul Midgley

Windsor

7.25: Moulin Booj

This can go to MOULIN BOOJ, who travelled well for a long way when a close second in a Racing League handicap at Yarmouth last week. He raised his form to a new level with that bold bid and is a major player on this drop back in grade. The Coffee Pod ran another good race at York last Friday and he's feared most, ahead of the in-form seven-year-old Sarah's Verse.

David Moon

Moulin Booj 19:25 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Darragh Keenan Tnr: George Scott

