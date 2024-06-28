Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bangor

6.13: Steppenwolf

Not as competitive as the numbers suggest and David Pipe's new recruit STEPPENWOLF (nap) can make light of an 8lb rise in the weights for his ready Ffos Las success last time out. The reliable Grey Skies appeals as the chief threat, although chasing newcomer Clondaw Royale brings some potential and needs factoring in too, along with the lightly raced Deerstalker.

Peter Entwistle

Steppenwolf 18:13 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Cartmel

2.30: Emily Wade

It's reasonable to expect both Of Course You Can (second choice) and Faerie Cutlass to run well again but EMILY WADE (nap) still looks well handicapped after her clearcut win at Southwell this month, and her proven ability on this track adds to her appeal. Belles Benefit returns from a five-month break with a bit to prove but will be very hard to beat if able to reproduce the form she showed when second in a valuable C&D contest last summer.

Chris Wilson

Emily Wade 14:30 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England

Curragh

8.25: Lady Christa

An open contest and plenty have chances. Son Of Hypnos should go close on his narrow defeat at Down Royal. Unexposed types such as Model Approach, Robbies Rock and Al Mudhaffar are all respceted. The one to beat though could well be LADY CHRISTA(nap), who relished the trip when beating L'Un Deux Trois at Fairyhouse and might not be halted by an 11lb rise.

Justin O'Hanlon

Lady Christa 20:25 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Keithen Kennedy (4lb) Tnr: Ms Sheila Lavery

Doncaster

5.05: Sisterandbrother

The bang-in-form SISTERANDBROTHER (nap) made it 2-2 for Kevin Frost when winning at Nottingham last week and can defy a 5lb penalty and remain unbeaten for the yard. Glistening Nights also arrives on the back of a win and is feared most ahead of Bearwith, who was unlucky at Ripon two starts ago. Prince Achille is a player if transferring this year's AW improvement back to turf.

Ben Hutton

Sisterandbrother 17:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Kevin Frost

Newcastle

6.00: Tiffany

Looking at her pedigree there is a chance Miss Cantik could find a bit more improvement for the switch to an AW surface, while Chic Colombine (who looked unlucky at Epsom last time) could improve for the longer trip. However, this looks to be between Darnation and TIFFANY (nap). The former has the class having scored twice at Group 2 level and she is bred to stay at least this far, but she has to prove herself on the AW whereas the selection already has winning form over C&D. Her last two performances in German Listed events suggest she is still improving.

David Bellingham

Tiffany 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket

5.50: Post Rider

There should be further progress to come from POST RIDER (nap), who has benefited from the switch to turf. Fellow hat-trick seeker Pink Lily and interesting handicap debutante Orchard Keeper look the biggest dangers.

Post Rider 17:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Yarmouth

2.55: The Crafty Mole

Today's longer trip, back into a bigger field, looks likely to suit Warmonger off the back of two costly defeats. Similarly the return to further is ideal for THE CRAFTY MOLE (nap), who showed this mark is within range when placed in a race not run to suit at Doncaster four weeks ago.

Graham Wheldon

The Crafty Mole 14:55 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

