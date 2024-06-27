Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Consolidation (2.10 Doncaster)

Shaped promisingly on his Sandown debut and the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Too Darn Hot can continue the fine recent run of Wathnan Racing juveniles.

Mark Brown

Consolidation 14:10 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Sisterandbrother (5.05 Doncaster)

This thriving gelding is 2-2 for trainer Kevin Frost, and did well to get the better of a similarly in-form sort at Nottingham last time from a less than favourable position. He has winning form at this level and can defy a 5lb penalty.

Paul Curtis

Sisterandbrother 17:05 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Kevin Frost

The Punt nap

Dr Sanderson (3.40 Cartmel)

Ben Haslam's dual course winner has been dropped 2lb for finishing third behind Village Master, who has since followed up off a 9lb higher mark, at this track and over this trip last time.

Charlie Huggins

Dr Sanderson 15:40 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

Topspeed

Berkshire Nugget (4.05 Yarmouth)

Pulled well clear of the third when bumping into a well-handicapped improver at Newmarket a week ago and can gain an elusive maiden success.

Dave Edwards

Berkshire Nugget 16:05 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Magsood (4.05 Yarmouth)

Roger Varian has his team in good shape and this three-year-old is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Magsood 16:05 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Sea Of Roses (6.00 Newcastle)

Disappointed in a hot Listed race at Goodwood won by Isle Of Jura last time but she may be worth another chance here having only her second run on the all-weather.

Sam Hardy

Sea Of Roses 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:

Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp