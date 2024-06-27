Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:15 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Consolidation (2.10 Doncaster)

Shaped promisingly on his Sandown debut and the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Too Darn Hot can continue the fine recent run of Wathnan Racing juveniles.
Mark Brown

Silk
Consolidation14:10 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Sisterandbrother (5.05 Doncaster)

This thriving gelding is 2-2 for trainer Kevin Frost, and did well to get the better of a similarly in-form sort at Nottingham last time from a less than favourable position. He has winning form at this level and can defy a 5lb penalty.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Sisterandbrother17:05 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb)Tnr: Kevin Frost

The Punt nap

Dr Sanderson (3.40 Cartmel)

Ben Haslam's dual course winner has been dropped 2lb for finishing third behind Village Master, who has since followed up off a 9lb higher mark, at this track and over this trip last time.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Dr Sanderson15:40 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

Topspeed

Berkshire Nugget (4.05 Yarmouth)

Pulled well clear of the third when bumping into a well-handicapped improver at Newmarket a week ago and can gain an elusive maiden success.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Berkshire Nugget16:05 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Newmarket nap

Magsood (4.05 Yarmouth)

Roger Varian has his team in good shape and this three-year-old is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Silk
Magsood16:05 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Dark horse

Sea Of Roses (6.00 Newcastle)

Disappointed in a hot Listed race at Goodwood won by Isle Of Jura last time but she may be worth another chance here having only her second run on the all-weather.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Sea Of Roses18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:

Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday   

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers