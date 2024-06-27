- More
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Consolidation (2.10 Doncaster)
Shaped promisingly on his Sandown debut and the Ralph Beckett-trained son of Too Darn Hot can continue the fine recent run of Wathnan Racing juveniles.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Sisterandbrother (5.05 Doncaster)
This thriving gelding is 2-2 for trainer Kevin Frost, and did well to get the better of a similarly in-form sort at Nottingham last time from a less than favourable position. He has winning form at this level and can defy a 5lb penalty.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Dr Sanderson (3.40 Cartmel)
Ben Haslam's dual course winner has been dropped 2lb for finishing third behind Village Master, who has since followed up off a 9lb higher mark, at this track and over this trip last time.
Charlie Huggins
Topspeed
Berkshire Nugget (4.05 Yarmouth)
Pulled well clear of the third when bumping into a well-handicapped improver at Newmarket a week ago and can gain an elusive maiden success.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Magsood (4.05 Yarmouth)
Roger Varian has his team in good shape and this three-year-old is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Sea Of Roses (6.00 Newcastle)
Disappointed in a hot Listed race at Goodwood won by Isle Of Jura last time but she may be worth another chance here having only her second run on the all-weather.
Sam Hardy
Read these next:
Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday
The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings