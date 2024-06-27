The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 9-2 and 4-1 winners with three horse racing tips on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Dr Sanderson (3.40 Cartmel)

Rated 27lb lower than when winning over course and distance in June 2022 and his last run was encouraging. Dr Sanderson was third behind Village Master, who has since followed up off a 9lb higher mark to extend his unbeaten record over fences to five, at this track and trip last month. The JP McManus-owned ten-year-old has been dropped 2lb for being beaten only by the in-form Village Master and My Gift To You who, just as he had been for nine of his ten previous handicap starts, was sent off the market leader so the runner-up's connections clearly still believe him to be well treated. Ben Haslam's veteran looks primed to record a third course victory with the benefit of that recent run after a 134-day break.

Sleeping Satellite (4.15 Cartmel)

Winner of a Ballycrystal point-to-point in February 2022, Sleeping Satellite made a successful stable and rules debut for Donald McCain in November that year. The six-year-old added a Carlisle novice hurdle win to that Catterick bumper success and nearly made an instant impact over fences at Market Rasen last month. Sleeping Satellite was beaten only three-quarters of a length by God's Own Getaway, who has since finished second in a better race at Perth off a 5lb higher mark. The son of Mahler is a half-brother to a 3m½f hurdle winner so should benefit from the extra two furlongs here, as he was staying on at the finish over 2m3f at Market Rasen.

Rainbows Edge (6.25 Newmarket)

Comfortably made a successful debut at Newcastle in a maiden that has worked out well since. The runner-up went one better in a maiden on her next start and the fourth was a neck away from landing a 13-runner event at Haydock on her most recent outing. The fifth, Bolsena, was beaten nearly four lengths by Rainbows Edge and has since gone on to take a 12-runner Newmarket fillies' maiden before being chinned by Lava Stream in a Listed event at Goodwood. Only a neck separated Lava Stream and Bolsena, with the winner the wrong side of the same margin in last week's Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. The formlines look appealing and given that John and Thady Gosden often like their high-class prospects to begin their racecourse careers at Newcastle, Rainbows Edge could have enough ability to defy a 7lb penalty here.

