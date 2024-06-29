- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Curragh
4.40: Galen
Runner-up to City Of Troy on his only start at two, Galen can collect on his third attempt following another C&D second on last month's return. Lucky Melody looked raw at Leopardstown and may turn the tables on Lucky Out with that experience under her belt. Reclaim could go well on his first run since this race last year, when things did not go to plan.
Alan Sweetman
Newcastle
2.35: Alphonse Le Grande
Chester Plate winner Alphonse Le Grande is taken to improve further and bag another consolation prize. He remains unexposed as a stayer and could end up winning a Chester Cup or Northumberland Plate in due course. His stablemate Belgoprince (second choice) has to be feared with James Doyle booked, while Pons Aelius is interesting with Billy Loughnane on board. Zimmerman and Marbuzet give Tim Easterby a respectable hand, while Chillhi and last year's third Faylaq are also in the mix.
Steve Boow
Newmarket
4.00: Queen's Reign
Ed Walker's Queen's Reign has made steady progress and is taken to defy a small rise for her Goodwood win. If a hood makes Surveyor more tractable she might be the one to give the selection most to do.
Andrew Sheret
Chester
4.10: Clan Chieftain
Dreams Adozen won here two weeks ago but she's back on a career-high mark now and this trip has seemed to stretch her in the past. African Star shaped as though he needed his reapearance run at Lingfield and looks interesting back at this trip, but the one who appeals most is Clan Chieftain. Ralph Beckett's lightly raced 4yo had some traffic issues when a staying-on second at Salisbury last time and looks a big player off the same mark on his step up to 2m.
David Moon
Windsor
3.52: Believe In Stars
He's been seen in action only occasionally but Believe In Stars gave plenty of encouragement for this longer trip on his last two outings and can take his career record to 3-5. True Courage looks the standout danger over about 1m4f on good to firm, having registered his best turf performance for nearly two years last time out.
Richard Austen
Doncaster
9.00: Bigbertiebassett
Al Muqdad has a further 3lb to deal with on this first venture beyond 7f and he's taken on with Bigbertiebassett who ran so well at Ascot on his final start over this far. Naepoint is another likely contender on his handicap debut.
Alistair Jones
Lingfield
8.45: Little Miss Magic
Em Jay Kay looks the solid option given he's been threatening in recent starts but Little Miss Magic is preferred. She doesn't have the profile of one that these confined handicaps were designed for and there was enough promise at Salisbury 18 days ago to think she could progress past her exposed rivals. Entries next Thursday and Friday are encouraging too given she'd escape a penalty were she to win this. Alpine Girl is best of the rest.
Paul Smith
Read these next:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Chester, Newmarket and Windsor on Saturday
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inFree tips
Last updated
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all eight races on ITV on Saturday
- 'I think 6-1 is a stunning price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions ahead of a busy Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two tips in the big races at Churchill Downs
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Cracking the puzzle with Harry Wilson's selections for all eight races on ITV on Saturday
- 'I think 6-1 is a stunning price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions ahead of a busy Saturday
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two tips in the big races at Churchill Downs
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Newcastle