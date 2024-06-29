Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Curragh

4.40: Galen

Runner-up to City Of Troy on his only start at two, Galen can collect on his third attempt following another C&D second on last month's return. Lucky Melody looked raw at Leopardstown and may turn the tables on Lucky Out with that experience under her belt. Reclaim could go well on his first run since this race last year, when things did not go to plan.

Alan Sweetman

Galen 16:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Newcastle

2.35: Alphonse Le Grande

Chester Plate winner Alphonse Le Grande is taken to improve further and bag another consolation prize. He remains unexposed as a stayer and could end up winning a Chester Cup or Northumberland Plate in due course. His stablemate Belgoprince (second choice) has to be feared with James Doyle booked, while Pons Aelius is interesting with Billy Loughnane on board. Zimmerman and Marbuzet give Tim Easterby a respectable hand, while Chillhi and last year's third Faylaq are also in the mix.

Steve Boow

Alphonse Le Grande 14:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Mrs C O'Leary

Newmarket

4.00: Queen's Reign

Ed Walker's Queen's Reign has made steady progress and is taken to defy a small rise for her Goodwood win. If a hood makes Surveyor more tractable she might be the one to give the selection most to do.

Andrew Sheret

Queen's Reign 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ed Walker

Chester

4.10: Clan Chieftain

Dreams Adozen won here two weeks ago but she's back on a career-high mark now and this trip has seemed to stretch her in the past. African Star shaped as though he needed his reapearance run at Lingfield and looks interesting back at this trip, but the one who appeals most is Clan Chieftain. Ralph Beckett's lightly raced 4yo had some traffic issues when a staying-on second at Salisbury last time and looks a big player off the same mark on his step up to 2m.

David Moon

Clan Chieftain 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Windsor

3.52: Believe In Stars

He's been seen in action only occasionally but Believe In Stars gave plenty of encouragement for this longer trip on his last two outings and can take his career record to 3-5. True Courage looks the standout danger over about 1m4f on good to firm, having registered his best turf performance for nearly two years last time out.

Richard Austen

Believe In Stars 15:52 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Doncaster

9.00: Bigbertiebassett

Al Muqdad has a further 3lb to deal with on this first venture beyond 7f and he's taken on with Bigbertiebassett who ran so well at Ascot on his final start over this far. Naepoint is another likely contender on his handicap debut.

Alistair Jones

Bigbertiebassett 21:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

Lingfield

8.45: Little Miss Magic

Em Jay Kay looks the solid option given he's been threatening in recent starts but Little Miss Magic is preferred. She doesn't have the profile of one that these confined handicaps were designed for and there was enough promise at Salisbury 18 days ago to think she could progress past her exposed rivals. Entries next Thursday and Friday are encouraging too given she'd escape a penalty were she to win this. Alpine Girl is best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Little Miss Magic 20:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate Tnr: Charles Hills

