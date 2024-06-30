- More
Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Cartmel
2.00: Solly Attwell
This looks competitive, unless Ciel De Neige can capitalise on another career-low mark, that is, this one being 10lb lower than any he's had before, given the switch from chasing. His latest start over fences gives some encouragement. Preference, however, is for the improving Irish challenger Solly Attwell (nap), whose superiority last time may be underestimated by the bare result, and for Faithfulflyer who has asserted in good style on his last two outings. City Derby, resurgent since a wind operation, completes the shortlist.
Richard Austen
Curragh
2.50: Sturlasson
This can provide Sturlasson (nap) compensation for his defeat in the three-year-old "Dash" at Epsom, form upheld by the winner with a fine Royal Ascot second. The British challengers have been inconsistent this term, but it is not hard to make a case for Korker, Little Nymph, and Jm Jungle. Kendall Roy has improved out of recognition and could feature even though he is 3lb wrong. Little Queenie is another with a big chance.
Alan Sweetman
Uttoxeter
4.45: Maxcel
Mostly Sunny was flattered to win by quite so far at Southwell and this 10lb higher mark probably asks plenty of him. Preference is for Maxcel (nap), a low-mileage 7yo who comfortably beat a Bangor specialist three weeks ago. Forget The Way (second choice), Right Now and Myristica can all have a say in the outcome.
Alistair Jones
Wolverhampton
3.55: Atlantic Gamble
Two of Diffident Spirit's turf wins came when he was fresh, which is a bonus as he returns from more than a year off, but Atlantic Gamble (nap), who's looked on the upgrade for a yard in good nick, is selected to defy a 6lb rise and complete the hat-trick. Orbital should fare better back on the AW in first-time headgear.
Graham Wheldon
