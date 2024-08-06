Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Catterick

4.00: Quercus

Five-time course winner Quercus returned to form when going close over C&D a fortnight ago and is the pick ahead of Carlton And Co, who escapes a penalty for last week's apprentice handicap win at Leicester. The 3yo Lady Bouquet is seeking a hat-trick and is next on the list ahead of One Of Our Own.

Ben Hutton

Quercus 16:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Ann Duffield

Chelmsford

5.47: Roger Henry

There could well be more to come from Roger Henry, who is taken to defy top weight. Beautiful Crown (second choice) and Charlie's Choice are solid contenders on 2024 form, while Red Treasure is interesting in the retained blinkers.

Steve Boow

Roger Henry 17:47 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Miss Serena Brotherton Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Ffos Las

4.15: Spirit Of The Rose

This can go to unexposed 3yo Spirit Of The Rose, who suggested her turn is near when going close at Haydock last month. Monsieur Patat has done well for his new stable this season but has climbed to a fairly daunting mark now and a bigger threat to the selection may come from Forever A Diamond, who will be suited by this drop back in trip.

Chris Wilson

Spirit Of The Rose 16:15 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Roscommon

5.00: Downtherefordancin

An ordinary maiden hurdle in which experience could give Downtherefordancin an edge, the selection also proven over this trip in handicap company. Conversely, Maroto has to bounce back from an underwhelming handicap effort at the Punchestown festival when last seen and is unproven over the trip. Nitty Gritty could play a role if jumping better than on debut, first-time cheekpieces could help.

Alan Hewison

Downtherefordancin 17:00 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

