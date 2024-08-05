Ffos Las Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Placepot action at Ffos Las kicks off with a 1m6f amateur jockeys' handicap (2.35), and Taritino has to be high on any shortlist. He went too hard in his bid for a four-timer last time but should be competitive again. Boldly is another with solid each-way claims.

It will be hard to keep Bold Impact out of the frame in race two (3.05) after two solid runs in novice company. He looks banker material.

Similar can be said for Fine Interview in the 6f maiden (3.40) after his third at Yarmouth last time was boosted by the winner going in again subsequently.

Forever A Diamond should relish the half-furlong drop in trip in race four (4.15), while Spirit Of The Rose is another with solid claims after a return to form last time.

The mile handicap (4.50) looks open and it’s probably worth including two. Salamanca Lad is hard to leave out of the perm in his bid for a four-timer. Pricey breeze-up purchase Run For The Sun can offer some insurance.

There’s a fair bit of pace on in the finale (5.20) and it may set up nicely for recent course winner Mujid . Elforleather should appreciate the drop back in trip and is another arriving in good form.

Ffos Las Placepot Perm

2.35

3 Taritino

4 Boldly

3.05

1 Bold Impact

3.40

4 Fine Interview

4.15

4 Spirit Of The Rose

5 Forever A Diamond

4.50

1 Salamanca Lad

5 Run For The Sun

5.20

3 Mujid

8 Elforleather

2x1x1x2x2x2 = 16 lines

