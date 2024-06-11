Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Salisbury

3.02: Revenue

Not many of these are solid. Match Anthem would be a player if repeating his latest Chelmsford effort now switched to a handicap back on turf, but REVENUE looks the safest option having returned to winning form at Bath 18 days ago. A 5lb rise ought not to be enough to prevent him following up.

David Bellingham

Revenue 15:02 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Southwell

2.45: Way Out

Hyland ended last season with a good effort over hurdles and will be a tough nut to crack if able to match that level of form on today's chasing debut but WAY OUT has some good placed form over fences on his CV and can open his account today.

Chris Wilson

Way Out 14:45 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Syd Hosie

Wetherby

8.30: Marching Mac

A maiden handicap in all but name. With further progress a possibility, Brighton runner-up MARCHING MAC is taken to go one better. Berry Clever (second choice) and Louella are other solid-looking contenders on recent form, while Chatty is interesting and Savvy Warrior also has possibilities.

Steve Boow

Marching Mac 20:30 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Sligo

7.45: Flicker Of Hope

A rapidly improving sort, FLICKER OF HOPE has a tougher task in pursuit of a hat-trick off an 8lb higher mark but could well be up to it. True or False is also up 7lb for her Ballinrobe win on return but could also be improving. Lovely Reaction has been in good form but this is faster ground than she has encountered lately. Joya Del Mar might improve for this trip.

Tyrone Molloy

Flicker Of Hope 19:45 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Mr A P Ryan (7lb) Tnr: Mark Fahey

Read these next:

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Salisbury, Southwell and Wetherby on Tuesday

Wetherby Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his picks for the £50,000 guarantee

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more