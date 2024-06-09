The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Lingfield and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Way Of Life (2.35 Lingfield)

Jonathan Portman has enjoyed a strong start to the year and this six-year-old son of Havana Gold is long overdue a win. Way Of Life has raced 21 times since his last success at Newbury in May 2022, but he has ran well in defeat and finished second in ten of those outings. He produced a career-best Racing Post Rating over course and distance this month when behind the reopposing Appier and his overall record of 65112 at the track makes him one of the key players. He has finished inside the top three on 13 of his 19 appearances on the all-weather and another run on this surface can see him end the winless sequence.

Swatch (3.05 Lingfield)

The five-year-old has taken huge strides forward since joining Alice Haynes earlier this year and goes for a second win in four outings. Swatch finished tenth of 14 on his debut for the yard at Thirsk in April, but the heavy ground may have impacted that run and he was seen to better effect when winning over a mile at Bath next time out. He was unable to follow that career-best performance when third at Beverley last month as, despite travelling well, he was short of room and could not make a late challenge. However, on a return to the all-weather and at a track where his other victory came, he can continue on the upward curve.

Isle Of Lismore (7.40 Windsor)

The Robert Cowell-trained six-year-old continues to improve with each start this season and he has a big opportunity to secure a second course-and-distance victory. After placing third at Lingfield and Newmarket, he got off the mark for the campaign when edging out Fair Wind at Ascot in May. The form of that race has been boosted on a number of occasions as the runner-up won next time out and the sixth, Change Sings, has won both outings since.

Read these next:

#'He is surely several pounds ahead of the assessor' - our Monday tipster with three strong fancies

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Richard Birch's play of the day at Windsor

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.