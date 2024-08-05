Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

7.55: Alice's Impact

It's unlikely most of these would want too much rain but that wouldn't be a concern with Alice's Impact, who's the only one open to improvement upped a fair 2lb for her Beverley win. Captain Corelli and Haalim rate the main dangers, while 2021 winner Chinese Spirit remains capable of popping up.

Graham Wheldon

Alice's Impact 19:55 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Cork

4.05: The Striker Dylan

Having shown improved form when well supported at Wexford, The Striker Dylan can go one better with this longer trip likely to suit. Say It So has been in good heart under both codes and should be thereabouts while Moulane West comes into it after an improved run at Sligo on his last completed start and is on a favourable mark these days. A couple of handicap debutants to note are Market House and Cailin Aibrean.

Mark Nunan

The Striker Dylan 16:05 Cork View Racecard Jky: Richard Deegan Tnr: Liam P Cusack

Lingfield

3.45: Pablo Del Pueblo

Most of these have something to prove but Pablo Del Pueblo got back on the scoresheet when making all to justify favouritism over course and distance last time. He remains well handicapped on his old form and may well be able to dominate again in his follow-up bid. Diamond Dreamer, who won twice in the spring, could be the main danger if he can turn things around after two disappointing runs.

David Moon

Pablo Del Pueblo 15:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (3lb) Tnr: Simon Dow

Naas

4.50: Heavens Gate

Third in two top juvenile races in Britain, Heavens Gate should be too good for these rivals despite a possible preference for further than this. Her Curragh maiden win gives her an edge over Grande Marques who could reach the money if settling better than she did in a Group 2 race last time. Coventry Stakes also-ran Midnight Strike may give the selection most to do. The experienced and reliable Violet Love and Morning Vietnam are others who could feature.

Alan Sweetman

Heavens Gate 16:50 Naas View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Ripon

4.00: Kings Merchant

Last year's first three Bay Breeze, Fortamour (won this in 2021) and Twelfth Knight could all have done without the drying weather, while International Girl and Mattice need to bounce back from a couple of below-par efforts. That all leaves things looking good for the progressive Kings Merchant, whose yard could barely be in better form.

Graham Wheldon

Kings Merchant 16:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

