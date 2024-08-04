Carlisle Placepot picks: Richard Birch makes his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Biplane has been reinvented as a sprinter with her success at Ayr over the well-handicapped Sound Of Iona last Monday and stands out in leg one (5.13) of the Carlisle Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool.

If this race did happen to come too soon for the mare, the well-drawn Water Of Leith might take advantage.

Tarbat Ness and Sam Sarphati are both blessed with bags of stamina and leg two (5.50) should play to their strengths.

Hot Team simply pulverised his opponents from the front over course and distance in May. He has held his form particularly well since and can be relied upon to put up another bold show in leg three (6.20). Five-time course winner Detective is the danger.

The Tim Easterby-trained Jewel Maker goes into leg four (6.55) in top form following a win and a second at Pontefract, and rates banker material to register a second course-and-distance success.

Whatwouldyouknow , runner-up at Leicester and Redcar on his last two starts, seems sure to go close in leg five (7.25), while Haalim and recent Beverley scorer Alice's Impact may prove the pick in leg six (7.55).

Carlisle Placepot perm

5.13

2 Biplane

11 Water Of Leith

5.50

12 Tarbat Ness

13 Sam Sarphati

6.20

4 Detective

9 Hot Team

6.55

7 Jewel Maker

7.25

2 Whatwouldyouknow

7.55

5 Haalim

9 Alice's Impact

2x2x2x1x1x2=16 lines

