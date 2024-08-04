Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Pablo Del Pueblo (3.45 Lingfield)



Simon Dow's in-form sprinter was taking advantage of a career low mark when making all under Christian Howarth over course and distance last time and remains very well treated on old form.

Paul Curtis

Pablo Del Pueblo 15:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Christian Howarth (3lb) Tnr: Simon Dow

Eyecatcher

Trojan Sun (5.50 Carlisle)



Jim Goldie's charge never went a yard at Musselburgh last time, but his previous effort, his first try at 2m, was full of promise and Amie Waugh is back aboard.

Marcus Buckland

Trojan Sun 17:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Amie Waugh Tnr: Jim Goldie

The Punt nap

Kings Merchant (4.00 Ripon)



Thrived on the return to 6f at Doncaster last month and still could have more scope off a 3lb higher mark. The Ed Bethell yard is in red-hot form too.

Matt Rennie

Kings Merchant 16:00 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Meng Tian (3:15 Lingfield)



Sean Woods' gelding made promising gains from the rear last time and is back down to his last winning mark with Oisin Murphy taking over.

Richard Russell

Meng Tian 15:15 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures

Granger Bay (4.45 Lingfield)



He ran too freely on reappearance but looked promising on his only start at two when clocking a fair debut speed figure.

Craig Thake

Granger Bay 16:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Dark horse

Achnamara (5.50 Carlisle)



Has come back into form this summer after a long losing run, winning last two starts. Showed a great attitude to score at Musselburgh last time. Up 2lb for that success and this is a more competitive race but should go well again.

Rob Sutton

Achnamara 17:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Philip Kirby

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

