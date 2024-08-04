- More
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Pablo Del Pueblo (3.45 Lingfield)
Simon Dow's in-form sprinter was taking advantage of a career low mark when making all under Christian Howarth over course and distance last time and remains very well treated on old form.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Trojan Sun (5.50 Carlisle)
Jim Goldie's charge never went a yard at Musselburgh last time, but his previous effort, his first try at 2m, was full of promise and Amie Waugh is back aboard.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Kings Merchant (4.00 Ripon)
Thrived on the return to 6f at Doncaster last month and still could have more scope off a 3lb higher mark. The Ed Bethell yard is in red-hot form too.
Matt Rennie
Newmarket nap
Meng Tian (3:15 Lingfield)
Sean Woods' gelding made promising gains from the rear last time and is back down to his last winning mark with Oisin Murphy taking over.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Granger Bay (4.45 Lingfield)
He ran too freely on reappearance but looked promising on his only start at two when clocking a fair debut speed figure.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Achnamara (5.50 Carlisle)
Has come back into form this summer after a long losing run, winning last two starts. Showed a great attitude to score at Musselburgh last time. Up 2lb for that success and this is a more competitive race but should go well again.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
