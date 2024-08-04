Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:05 CorkHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Free tips

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Pablo Del Pueblo (3.45 Lingfield)

Simon Dow's in-form sprinter was taking advantage of a career low mark when making all under Christian Howarth over course and distance last time and remains very well treated on old form.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Pablo Del Pueblo15:45 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (3lb)Tnr: Simon Dow

Eyecatcher

Trojan Sun (5.50 Carlisle)

Jim Goldie's charge never went a yard at Musselburgh last time, but his previous effort, his first try at 2m, was full of promise and Amie Waugh is back aboard.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Trojan Sun17:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Amie Waugh Tnr: Jim Goldie

The Punt nap

Kings Merchant (4.00 Ripon)

Thrived on the return to 6f at Doncaster last month and still could have more scope off a 3lb higher mark. The Ed Bethell yard is in red-hot form too.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Kings Merchant16:00 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Newmarket nap

Meng Tian (3:15 Lingfield)

Sean Woods' gelding made promising gains from the rear last time and is back down to his last winning mark with Oisin Murphy taking over.
Richard Russell

Silk
Meng Tian15:15 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: S Woods

Speed figures

Granger Bay (4.45 Lingfield)

He ran too freely on reappearance but looked promising on his only start at two when clocking a fair debut speed figure.
Craig Thake

Silk
Granger Bay16:45 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Dark horse

Achnamara (5.50 Carlisle)

Has come back into form this summer after a long losing run, winning last two starts. Showed a great attitude to score at Musselburgh last time. Up 2lb for that success and this is a more competitive race but should go well again.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Achnamara17:50 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Philip Kirby

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read these next:

Richard Birch's play of the day at Lingfield  

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Monday  

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips