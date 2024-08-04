The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Kings Merchant (4.00 Ripon)

Ed Bethell's yard is in flying form and this improving three-year-old can pick up another success in the 6f handicap. The son of Bated Breath has thrived this year with three wins already and after finishing second over 5f at Thirsk on his penultimate start, relished stepping back up to this trip with a narrow success at Doncaster 11 days ago. He has only gone up 3lb for that and is far less exposed than his rivals, while Bethell is operating at 35 per cent in the last fortnight.

War Memorial (5.00 Ripon)

The Michael Dods-trained three-year-old is yet to win in his career, but this mile trip might unlock the key to victory. The son of Mondialiste has started to get his act together this year and put his best foot forward when beaten only half a length by the reopposing Havana Prince in a 7f contest at Redcar last time. Despite having a 1lb rise in the weights, he meets that rival on much better terms this time and his sire was a dual Group 1 winner over a mile and beyond. The trip should be no issue.

Barley (8.30 Carlisle)

This five-year-old has done well over this course and distance and still looks on a workable mark to score again. Trained by Tim Easterby, he stormed to success over track and trip in late June before going down by three-quarters of a length off a 5lb higher mark last month. He was far from disgraced when fourth in a competitive York handicap on his latest start, when he was ridden handier than he usually is, and the handicapper has been generous by easing him 1lb to a mark of 79 for this. He should go close.

