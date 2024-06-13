The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chester and York on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

Macanudo (2.15 Chester)

Was badly hampered when set to finish closer at Lingfield on his second start for Ian Williams and bettered that form when third at Bath in April. That form is working out supremely well, with the winner having followed up in a Listed race and since placed in a Group 3, the fourth scoring last month and the fifth landing a much more competitive handicap on his next start with Hedge Fund, who was runner-up in that Bath race, back in third. He caught the eye again when staying on late from a wide draw over course and distance in a much better race than this on his penultimate start and is much better positioned in stall one here on this big drop in class. Given his best form has come on sharp, left-handed tracks, it's best to forgive a poor run at Leicester last time, and he looks to have a great chance of cashing in off a career-low mark.

Rebaatt (3.25 Chester)

Looked to improve for tackling the longest trip he's encountered when runner-up at Newmarket last month behind Whathappensinvegas, who gave the form some substance when winning a Hamilton handicap 12 days ago. He was caught wide with no cover for most of the race that day, so it can probably be marked up, and he's still open to plenty of improvement after just four starts. He's well drawn in stall four.

Arctic Mountain (4.45 York)

Took six starts to open his account but did so in emphatic fashion on his first try at a mile and a quarter at Lingfield on Saturday, making all under Christian Howarth and powering clear in the closing stages to win unchallenged. He broke the track record that day and was raised 11lb by the handicapper for that effort but gets into this contest under a 5lb penalty, so he is 6lb well-in. Howarth, who has finished second and first in two starts on the four-year-old maintains the partnership.

