Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Chelmsford

7.00: Bear Profit

A sharp improver since dropped to this trip, The Waiting Game may well be up to defying a further 7lb rise against stronger opposition in a handicap in which a good few have negatives against their name. Preference, though, is for Bear Profit (nap), who likes it here, is used to plying his trade in better company and who hit traffic when supported over C&D off a 4lb higher mark a month ago.

Graham Wheldon

Bear Profit 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Stuart Williams

Chester

4.20: Evocative Spark

Love De Vega can give it a good shot from his low draw back at a less demanding level than at Ascot recently but Evocative Spark (nap) has found his form again for his new yard and is still well treated despite his barnstorming win here two weeks ago. Hodler didn't run near his best at Newbury last week but the conditions will suit and he makes most appeal of the remainder.

Emily Weber

Evocative Spark 16:20 Chester View Racecard Jky: Liam Wright (7lb) Tnr: Darryll Holland

Gowran Park

5.10: Positive Thinker

Eyes down towards the foot of the handicap where the less exposed Positive Thinker (nap) is preferred to A Mere Bagatelle, both coming here in good heart.

Mark Nunan

Positive Thinker 17:10 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Sean O'Keeffe Tnr: Michael J McDonagh

Haydock

4.25: Enfjaar

Two of the last three runnings of this have been won by three-year-olds in the Shadwell silks and Enfjaar (nap) is taken to enhance that record. A wide stall might not be as big a drawback on testing ground, with the field presumably likely to come towards the stands' side in the straight, and Roger Varian's lightly raced sort can bounce straight back from his disappointing run in the Jersey. Fellow three-year-old Arkendale recorded his best RPR on his recent first start for Ed Bethell and has the potential for better for his new trainer so he's second choice. Safe Voyage's good Haydock record makes him a must for the shortlist, while the likeable Maywake should also be on the premises if seeing out this trip a little better than on his first attempt at Windsor.

Andrew Sheret

Enfjaar 16:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Roger Varian

Killarney

3.35: No More Porter

A tight handicap as the majority of these should run well. No More Porter (nap) is stuck on a losing run but through no lack of effort and he was unlucky last week at the Curragh. San Aer looks dangerous after doing well to finish so close last time at Galway.

Alistair Jones

No More Porter 15:35 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Adam Caffrey (5lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Market Rasen

3.55: One True King

He was out of form when last seen in the spring but One True King (nap) won this race after a break last year and, now 5lb lower, he can repeat the dose. Last year's close second Dead Right won it in 2020 and is respected but a bigger threat to the selection may come from Saint Arvans, who did pretty well to finish fifth in the C&D Summer Plate in July and ought to be suited by the forecast quicker ground today. Vintage Fizz and dual Summer Plate winner Francky Du Berlais may also feature.

Chris Wilson

One True King 15:55 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Newmarket

3.40: Bopedro

Hot favourite Greek Order was impressive at Newbury when making it 2-2 in handicaps and could play a leading role, but he's 10lb higher than last time and his odds are very short in what is an extremely competitive race. Preference is for Bopedro (nap), who has a fine record at the Newmarket courses and caught the eye when unlucky at Leopardstown last time. The step up in trip and first-time headgear are possible positives for the very lightly raced four-year-old Akhu Najla and he is second choice ahead of the progressive three-year-old Merlin The Wizard. Big-field handicaps have brought out the best in Saga, while Astro King, Liberty Lane and Dual Identity all arrive on the back of wins and are respected.

Ben Hutton

Bopedro 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Ripon

5.15: Pledgeofallegiance

There is probably more to come from Pledgeofallegiance (nap), who collected two 1m6f handicaps earlier in the season and almost certainly set too strong a pace when a well-held third over 2m at Ascot last time. He gets the vote ahead of Mukha Magic, who was below form on his latest outing but has a good strike-rate and is usually pretty reliable. Haizoom is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Pledgeofallegiance 17:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

