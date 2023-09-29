Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Khabib (4.05 Ripon)

Drops back to his best trip, having travelled well when a solid fourth over 6f at Redcar last time. Ran well on his only start here last year and can take advantage of a sliding mark under Ryan Sexton.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Khabib16:05 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb)Tnr: Ray Craggs

Eyecatcher

Tafsir (3.45 Chester)

The Jim Goldie-trained filly did well to finish second in a race that wasn't run to suit at Hamilton last time and moving back up in trip should help.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Tafsir15:45 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Jim Goldie

The Punt nap

Lake Forest (3.00 Newmarket)

The William Haggas-trained juvenile appears best suited to quick ground and made an eyecatching debut at Haydock in June. He showed significant improvement to win the Gimcrack last time and should relish the fast ground again.
Liam Headd

Silk
Lake Forest15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Ghostwriter (1.50 Newmarket)

Unbeaten dual scorer over 7f, this progressive youngster has earned his place in this Group 2 and can maintain his unblemished record over a furlong further.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Ghostwriter13:50 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Vandeek (3.00 Newmarket)

Could not be in better form for his second Group 1 assignment after some sparkling work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Vandeek15:00 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Liberty Lane (3.40 Newmarket)

Got a deserved victory when landing a handicap at the St Leger meeting. Up 4lb for that but could have more to offer. Ran well here earlier in the season and should go well.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Liberty Lane15:40 Newmarket
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday 

Published on 29 September 2023
