Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Khabib (4.05 Ripon)
Drops back to his best trip, having travelled well when a solid fourth over 6f at Redcar last time. Ran well on his only start here last year and can take advantage of a sliding mark under Ryan Sexton.
Paul Curtis
Tafsir (3.45 Chester)
The Jim Goldie-trained filly did well to finish second in a race that wasn't run to suit at Hamilton last time and moving back up in trip should help.
Steffan Edwards
Lake Forest (3.00 Newmarket)
The William Haggas-trained juvenile appears best suited to quick ground and made an eyecatching debut at Haydock in June. He showed significant improvement to win the Gimcrack last time and should relish the fast ground again.
Liam Headd
Ghostwriter (1.50 Newmarket)
Unbeaten dual scorer over 7f, this progressive youngster has earned his place in this Group 2 and can maintain his unblemished record over a furlong further.
Dave Edwards
Vandeek (3.00 Newmarket)
Could not be in better form for his second Group 1 assignment after some sparkling work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.
David Milnes
Liberty Lane (3.40 Newmarket)
Got a deserved victory when landing a handicap at the St Leger meeting. Up 4lb for that but could have more to offer. Ran well here earlier in the season and should go well.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday
Read these next:
'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on Cambridgeshire day
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Newmarket on ITV3 on Saturday
LAST CHANCE: subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club for just £9.99
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.