Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Khabib (4.05 Ripon)

Drops back to his best trip, having travelled well when a solid fourth over 6f at Redcar last time. Ran well on his only start here last year and can take advantage of a sliding mark under Ryan Sexton.

Paul Curtis

Khabib 16:05 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Ray Craggs

Eyecatcher

Tafsir (3.45 Chester)

The Jim Goldie-trained filly did well to finish second in a race that wasn't run to suit at Hamilton last time and moving back up in trip should help.

Steffan Edwards

Tafsir 15:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Jim Goldie

The Punt nap

Lake Forest (3.00 Newmarket)

The William Haggas-trained juvenile appears best suited to quick ground and made an eyecatching debut at Haydock in June. He showed significant improvement to win the Gimcrack last time and should relish the fast ground again.

Liam Headd

Lake Forest 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Speed figures

Ghostwriter (1.50 Newmarket)

Unbeaten dual scorer over 7f, this progressive youngster has earned his place in this Group 2 and can maintain his unblemished record over a furlong further.

Dave Edwards

Ghostwriter 13:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Vandeek (3.00 Newmarket)

Could not be in better form for his second Group 1 assignment after some sparkling work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late.

David Milnes

Vandeek 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Liberty Lane (3.40 Newmarket)

Got a deserved victory when landing a handicap at the St Leger meeting. Up 4lb for that but could have more to offer. Ran well here earlier in the season and should go well.

Rob Sutton

Liberty Lane 15:40 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday

Read these next:

'He's a Group horse in a handicap' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on Cambridgeshire day

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Newmarket on ITV3 on Saturday

LAST CHANCE: subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club for just £9.99

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.