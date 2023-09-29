The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Newmarket on ITV3 on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Relief Rally (2.25 Newmarket)

The William Haggas-trained filly has demonstrated her class on many occasions this season and she has a perfect opportunity to strike at the top level for the first time. Following a convincing debut win at Windsor, the daughter of Kodiac backed up her promise with Salisbury success, before coming narrowly close to Group 2 glory at Royal Ascot. She was beaten a nose by Crimson Advocate that day, but returned to winning ways in scintillating fashion when landing the Super Sprint at Newbury. She then got off the mark in Group company when posting a joint career-best effort in the Lowther at York and it has set her up perfectly for this. She won on quick ground that day and with conditions expected to be similar, it is no surprise to see her leading the market.

Lake Forest (3.00 Newmarket)

It's another selection from the Somerville Lodge yard as Lake Forest is another who attempts to break his maiden in Group 1 company. I was fortunate enough to be at Haydock to see the two-year-old put in an eyecatching debut-winning performance and it is no shock to see him competing at the top level, especially after his impressive Gimcrack victory last time out. He can be excused for his fourth on the July course last month as the ease in the ground probably played its part and he's only one of two in the field to have been successful with firm in the going description. The son of No Nay Never will relish the quick underfoot conditions, given that three of his four starts have come on good to firm, and I'm expecting him to run another big race.

Crack Shot (3.40 Newmarket)

Trained by Ed Walker, the three-year-old son of Kingman has crept into this race at the bottom of the weights and has received plenty of support after being declared. Since his debut effort at Newbury in May, Crack Shot has significantly progressed and got off the mark at the second attempt when running in a competitive maiden on quick ground at Nottingham. Following his second under a penalty at Hamilton, he ran well on soft ground when fifth of 15 in the Kincsem Handicap at Goodwood, in which the form of that race has been franked with the first, third and seventh all winning next time out. Crack Shot produced a joint career-best effort when scoring at Newbury last time out and, together with Georgia Dobie's 3lb claim, he has a big chance to land the top prize.

