Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Newmarket

4.00: Aalto

The vote goes to AALTO (nap), who has been shaping with promise this season and gives the impression his turn is near. He sneaks under the radar somewhat, having not contested the other big 7f handicaps, and looks very interesting off a low weight. Plenty of the others tie in with each other and the tentative second choice is Gorak, who is on an attractive mark and ran better than the bare result last time. Royal Ascot eyecatcher Carrytheone has obvious claims, while Divine Libra, Percy's Lad, Awaal and Darkness are also in the mix. Another to note is Yorkshire, who has solid credentials.

Steve Boow

Aalto 16:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ian Williams

Ascot

2.20: Quddwah

It was not your typical Listed race that QUDDWAH (nap) won here on his reappearance when the two horses he beat went on to fill the frame in last month's Group 1 Queen Anne. With persuasive form credentials and the likelihood of further progress after only three runs, this Kingman colt has a lot going for him. Sonny Liston rates the main threat after yet another good run at this track when perhaps unlucky not to have won the Royal Hunt Cup. Bolster is likely to be ridden forward on this drop back to 1m and he could hang around, while Embesto wouldn't be without hope should he settle better behind a solid pace.

Alistair Jones

Quddwah 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

York

3.10: Epic Poet

The David O'Meara-trained EPIC POET (nap) finished fast from the rear for second in the Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot last month and, although he's tackling a shorter trip today, the long straight here gives him plenty of time to get into contention. He remains well treated on his French form and is just the type his trainer excels with. Botanical flopped at Royal Ascot but the fast ground may have been to blame and he was very impressive in a handicap over this C&D at the Dante meeting. He is second choice ahead of Haunted Dream, who was a fine Listed second at Royal Ascot. Enfjaar, Take Heart and Kingfisher King are others to consider, as is the selection's stablemate Machete at likely big odds.

Ben Hutton

Epic Poet 15:10 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Wexford

4.25: Thehairyfella

The drop back in trip from 3m is a concern but THEHAIRYFELLA (nap) showed much more on his first start for Gordon Elliott when placed at Punchestown and can take this. Game And Glory is in good heart and can contend along with Our Bobby, who ran well in a beginners' contest last time, and Kadys Dirha who was second on chase debut in a Clonmel handicap. One who could go well at a price is Ballydangan who showed ability last season and will be fitter for his Kilbeggan return.

Mark Nunan

Thehairyfella 16:25 Wexford View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Navan

4.45: It'sonlyjustbegun

In-form contenders Oriole, Explorer's Way and Blue Soul warrant plenty of respect but it could pay to take a chance on IT'SONLYJUSTBEGUN (nap) who did well in the circumstances at Roscommon last month and surely has improvement in her.

Alan Hewison

It'sonlyjustbegun 16:45 Navan View Racecard Jky: Keithen Kennedy (4lb) Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Chester

6.05: Vafortino

Al Shabab Storm may be able to dictate again, with fellow front-runner Pogo stuck out in stall 8, but he's unlikely to get away with hanging left again at this level, especially in a decent field. Evade should do better, back up in trip and down from Group 1 company, but VAFORTINO (nap) ran right up to his best under a big weight in the Wokingham back from a short break last time and gets the nod.

Graham Wheldon

Vafortino 18:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Franny Norton Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Salisbury

7.20: Orchard Keeper

All seven of these fillies have something going for them but there is still no strong temptation to oppose ORCHARD KEEPER (nap), who was nicely in command in the closing stages of her handicap debut at Newmarket a fortnight ago and has plenty of scope for further progress. The other last-time-out winner Elladonna is probably still improving too and she is feared most.

Chris Wilson

Orchard Keeper 19:20 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Roger Varian

Hamilton

5.50: Lady Celia

Impressor looked on the way back last time, while Warrendale Wagyu is unexposed and each of Iain Semple's three runners can have their case argued. That said, this could rest between Ski Angel, who will be happier back on slow ground, and LADY CELIA (nap). The selection could manage only fourth at Newcastle last time but that was in a stronger race and she wasn't well drawn. This should be run to suit her and she can register her third C&D success.

Paul Smith

Lady Celia 17:50 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Archie Young (5lb) Tnr: Alan Brown

Read more:

'4-1 is a perfectly fine price to find out if I'm right' - David Jennings answers the big questions on a bumper day of action

In-form Harry Wilson found three winners on Friday - find out his selections for all 11 ITV races at Ascot, York and Newmarket

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.