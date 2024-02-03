Musselburgh Placepot picks: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Today's Offers 8 All offers

There have not been many more competitive cards than the one at Musselburgh this season and the Placepot is going to take some cracking. In order to keep the outlay at a reasonable level, it might be worth banking on Roaring Legend (1.20) in the opener after his encouraging debut over hurdles in a good race at Kempton.

The other one to rely on is Welsh Charger in the concluding leg (4.05). He enjoyed the step up in trip at Market Rasen last time and is open to plenty more improvement.

The other races might need a couple in and as much as Beau Balko looks to have a good chance in the 2m handicap chase (1.50), he keeps going up the weights for getting beaten. I would rather include Ganapathi , who has dropped to a really good mark and course-and-distance winner Cedar Hill .

The underestimated Bertie's Ballet and the good bumper mare Lily Du Berlais look to have as good a chance as any in the next (2.25).

One race that could have some bearing at the Cheltenham Festival is the Pertemps Qualifier (3.00) as there are plenty of Irish contenders. Springwell Bay is a lot better than he showed last time on heavy ground, while Noble Birth is another that didn't like the ground at Cheltenham last time.

Another horse that is attempting to set himself up for a Cheltenham handicap is Petit Tonnerre in the Scottish Champion Chase (3.35). He wasn't beaten far at all in a Grade 1 two starts ago but his jumping will be tested by Frero Banbou , who should be ideally suited by the trip at this quick track.

Musselburgh Placepot perm

1.20

7 Roaring Legend

1.50

3 Cedar Hill

5 Ganapathi

2.25

1 Bertie's Ballet

7 Lily Du Berlais

3.00

1 Springwell Bay

12 Noble Birth

3.35

5 Petit Tonnerre

6 Frero Banbou

4.05

3 Welsh Charger

1x2x2x2x2x1=16 lines

