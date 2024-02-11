Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post logo
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Great Blasket (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has been knocking at the door regularly since winning at this track on his British debut in December and again has the assistance of the red-hot Rossa Ryan.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Great Blasket19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

The Punt nap

El Jefe (3.30 Catterick) 

In career-best form for Andrew Hamilton and unlucky not to complete a four-timer last time. Relishes testing ground and the recent rain will boost his chance.
Liam Headd

Silk
El Jefe15:30 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb)Tnr: Andrew Hamilton

Handicappers' nap

Floueur (4.00 Catterick)
A 145+ chaser on heavy ground in Ireland at his peak, he should strip fitter for his recent Kelso debut for the Rebecca Menzies yard and could prove well treated off an official mark of 135.
Steve Mason

Silk
Floueur16:00 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Tabitha Worsley (3lb)Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Speed figures

Hill Of Tara (2.15 Plumpton)

Venetia Williams' improving seven-year-old has won four of his five starts this season and can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Hill Of Tara14:15 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Ned Fox (3lb)Tnr: Venetia Williams

West Country nap

Scarface (3.45 Plumpton)

Won well at the track last time and has the potential to follow up.
James Stevens

Silk
Scarface15:45 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Dark horse

Majestic Jameela (4.45 Plumpton)

Handles testing ground, having won a heavy-ground maiden hurdle at Leicester. Highly tried in a Listed race at Doncaster last time and looks interesting on handicap debut.
Rob Sutton 

Silk
Majestic Jameela16:45 Plumpton
View Racecard
Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Published on 11 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 11 February 2024

