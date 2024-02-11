Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Great Blasket (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has been knocking at the door regularly since winning at this track on his British debut in December and again has the assistance of the red-hot Rossa Ryan.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
El Jefe (3.30 Catterick)
In career-best form for Andrew Hamilton and unlucky not to complete a four-timer last time. Relishes testing ground and the recent rain will boost his chance.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Floueur (4.00 Catterick)
A 145+ chaser on heavy ground in Ireland at his peak, he should strip fitter for his recent Kelso debut for the Rebecca Menzies yard and could prove well treated off an official mark of 135.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Hill Of Tara (2.15 Plumpton)
Venetia Williams' improving seven-year-old has won four of his five starts this season and can continue to defy the handicapper.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Scarface (3.45 Plumpton)
Won well at the track last time and has the potential to follow up.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Majestic Jameela (4.45 Plumpton)
Handles testing ground, having won a heavy-ground maiden hurdle at Leicester. Highly tried in a Listed race at Doncaster last time and looks interesting on handicap debut.
Rob Sutton
