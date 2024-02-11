The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horse racing tips at Catterick on Monday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Harper Valley (2.00 Catterick)

Rebecca Menzies has trained ten winners from 57 runners at this track in the past five seasons and Harper Valley has showed significant improvement since his debut in April. The seven-year-old has finished in the first three in five of his seven starts, with his second victory coming on his return from a break at Sedgefield in November. He finished fourth at Aintree and then third at Sedgefield last time, with the form of the latter working out well as the second has scored since. He is versatile regarding ground and should go well.

Micro Millions (2.30 Catterick)

Trained by Dan Skelton, the six-year-old has yet to win in three starts over hurdles, but this is a massive chance for him to break his duck now stepping up in trip. Micro Millions will be tackling 3m1½f for the first time, but he should have no problem with the stamina test given how impressively he won a point-to-point over 3m in April. He showed improvement in his first two starts when third at Chepstow and Uttoxeter and the runner-up at the latter, Itsnoteasy, scored next time. He pulled up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time, but he's had a good break since.

El Jefe (3.30 Catterick)

The experienced El Jefe failed to complete a four-timer at Carlisle last time, but he has the ability to bounce back here. The seven-year-old has been a standout improver for Andrew Hamilton, rising 25lb since his run at Uttoxeter in October. El Jefe has been doing most of his racing on soft ground, while his record at the track is solid as he has finished second once and third on two occasions. He's in the form of his life and has what it takes to win again under regular rider Conor Rabbitt.

'He was a massive eyecatcher last time' - our Monday tipster has three selections

