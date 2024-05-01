Chelmsford Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway's selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee moves on to Chelmsford on Thursday night and the opening 1m2f novice (5.50) should go to Newcastle maiden winner Lautrec . Bank on him.

Nikovo appears to have a good chance in the following mile handicap (6.25) judging on his victory at Newcastle last time. However, it’s also worth putting Smart Deal into the perm.

The 1m6f handicap (7.00) comes up next and Socialist Agenda will be difficult to beat, provided he shows the same form as when winning at Southwell last time. He is a banker.

The 6f Listed race (7.30) is another opportunity for a banker because Pandora’s Gift appears to be improving rapidly and has a fitness edge on her rivals. She is also proven at this track.

The 6f handicap (8.00) is tricky. Above has course-and-distance form and should run well, but Sir Oliver and Rebel Path also have solid claims and it’s worth including all of them.

Blackjack and Sir Rodneyredblood make the most appeal in the 6f handicap (8.30) and there is value in putting both into the perm.

Chelmsford Placepot perm

5.50

1 Lautrec

6.25

1 Nikovo

4 Smart Deal

7.00

4 Socialist Agenda

7.30

7 Pandora’s Gift

8.00

3 Sir Oliver

4 Above

5 Rebel Path

8.30

2 Blackjack

7 Sir Rodneyredblood

1x2x1x1x3x2 = 12 lines

