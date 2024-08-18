Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:45 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingThe Punt Acca

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester and Windsor on Monday

Reporter

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Flight Of Freedom (2.30 Worcester)

Emma Lavelle's mare has plenty of eyecatching form including when runner-up to subsequent Grade 2 winner Dysart Enos, who is unbeaten in six starts under rules, on her debut at Ludlow in November 2022. Flight Of Freedom was fifth in a Cheltenham bumper before making a successful hurdling debut at Warwick and chasing home subsequent Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Favour And Fortune. The six-year-old's fourth behind Pickanumber at Huntingdon in April also reads well, as the winner followed up off a 6lb higher mark to score by 15 lengths in the Swinton Handicap Hurdle. If Flight Of Freedom takes to fences, she could be well handicapped for her chasing debut off a mark of 106.

Paddy De Pole (4.30 Worcester)

Has won three of his last four handicaps and reverts to that company here having finished third in a strong Uttoxeter novice hurdle last time. The winner, Gale Mahler, won her next two starts including a Listed event at the Galway festival by ten lengths. The runner-up, Flying Fortune, has also won since and the form of Paddy De Pole's third at Fontwell on his penultimate start has also been franked by the runner-up, Sea The Clouds, going one better off the same mark since.

No Retreat (6.25 Windsor)

Cost €1,200,000 at the Arqana breeze-up sale last May and was beaten only a neck on his debut when third at Newcastle in February. The runner-up, Native King, has won a Chester handicap off a mark of 78 since and the winner, Sisyphean, is now rated 92. The step up to 1m2f may help the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old, who was clearly expected to make a successful start when sent off odds-on last time.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers