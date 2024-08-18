The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Monday . . .

Flight Of Freedom (2.30 Worcester)

Emma Lavelle's mare has plenty of eyecatching form including when runner-up to subsequent Grade 2 winner Dysart Enos, who is unbeaten in six starts under rules, on her debut at Ludlow in November 2022. Flight Of Freedom was fifth in a Cheltenham bumper before making a successful hurdling debut at Warwick and chasing home subsequent Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Favour And Fortune. The six-year-old's fourth behind Pickanumber at Huntingdon in April also reads well, as the winner followed up off a 6lb higher mark to score by 15 lengths in the Swinton Handicap Hurdle. If Flight Of Freedom takes to fences, she could be well handicapped for her chasing debut off a mark of 106.

Paddy De Pole (4.30 Worcester)

Has won three of his last four handicaps and reverts to that company here having finished third in a strong Uttoxeter novice hurdle last time. The winner, Gale Mahler, won her next two starts including a Listed event at the Galway festival by ten lengths. The runner-up, Flying Fortune, has also won since and the form of Paddy De Pole's third at Fontwell on his penultimate start has also been franked by the runner-up, Sea The Clouds, going one better off the same mark since.

No Retreat (6.25 Windsor)

Cost €1,200,000 at the Arqana breeze-up sale last May and was beaten only a neck on his debut when third at Newcastle in February. The runner-up, Native King, has won a Chester handicap off a mark of 78 since and the winner, Sisyphean, is now rated 92. The step up to 1m2f may help the Roger Varian-trained three-year-old, who was clearly expected to make a successful start when sent off odds-on last time.

