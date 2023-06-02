ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the five races on ITV on Friday

2.00 Epsom

British EBF 40th Anniversary Woodcote Stakes, 6f

Balon D'Or is well regarded by connections and bids to improve on his Lily Agnes third in this competitive two-year-old sprint, which tends to throw up Royal Ascot contenders. He faces four last-time-out winners including Bobsleigh and Haatem, who were both wide-margin victors on their previous start and could be dangers.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: BOBSLEIGH

Created a favourable impression at Brighton; should take well to Epsom; interesting

Bobsleigh 14:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

2.35 Epsom

Racehorse Lotto Handicap, 1m½f

George Boughey and William Buick combined last year for success in this race with Totally Charming and seek to repeat the feat with All The King's Men, who will be wearing first-time blinkers. Revich and Fantastic Fox, second and third 12 months ago, return and could well be involved in the finish.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RHOSCOLYN

Sole start at Epsom resulted in a 4l success in the 7f handicap on this card in 2021

Rhoscolyn 14:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

3.10 Epsom

Dahlbury Coronation Cup, Group 1, 1m4f

Westover suffered no shame in defeat behind Japanese star Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic and is primed for a triumphant return to Epsom following his unlucky third in last year's Derby. The returning Emily Upjohn and resurgent Hurricane Lane provide strong opposition, while the addition of Torquator Tasso's half-brother Tunnes makes this an unmissable top-level contest.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: WESTOVER

Luckless third in last year's Derby then won the Irish version; leading player back here

Westover 15:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.45 Epsom

Betfred Handicap, 1m2f

Recent scorers Honiton and Marhaba The Champ clash in this £100,000 handicap, which has thrown up winners at double-figure prices in five of the last ten years. Bad Company fits that bill and scored on his last start at the track but Jack Cannon will be looking to strike with Majestic, the trainer's first runner at the track.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MARHABA THE CHAMP

1m2f win at York on return; just six races, so he may well be open to further improvement

Marhaba The Champ 15:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

4.30 Epsom

Betfred Oaks, Group 1, 1m4f

The feature fillies' Classic has been dominated in recent years by Aidan O'Brien and he could extend his winning streak to four with impressive Chester scorer Savethelastdance, who sets the standard following a 22-length romp last month. Surprise Musidora scorer Soul Sister seeks to provide Frankie Dettori with a final Oaks victory, while stablemate Running Lion is also one to watch after running away with the Pretty Polly Stakes.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: SAVETHELASTDANCE

Her finishing effort to win the Chester race by 22 lengths was something else

Savethelastdance 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

ITV7 tips and predictions

The ITV7 competition is back and is completely free to play, with a potential £50,000 up for grabs. Users will need a Sky Bet account to enter, so if you don't already have an account sign up using this link and take advantage of the free bet offer .

Race 1, 2.00 Epsom: BOBSLEIGH

Race 2, 2.15 Carlisle: PRINCESS KARINE

Race 3, 2.35 Epsom: RHOSCOLYN

Race 4, 2.50 Carlisle: CEILIDH

Race 5, 3.10 Epsom: WESTOVER

Race 6, 3.45 Epsom: MARHABA THE CHAMP

Race 7, 4.30 Epsom: SAVETHELASTDANCE

Read these next:

'To me there are only three fillies who can win it' - who can beat Savethelastdance in the Oaks?

2023 Betfred Oaks at Epsom: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.