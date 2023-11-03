ITV racing tips: one key runner from each of the five Breeders' Cup races on ITV3 on Friday

9.00 Santa Anita

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (Grade 1), 5f

The first top-level contest on the opening day of the Breeders’ Cup meeting features the Michael Appleby-trained Big Evs, who attempts to follow up his impressive front-running victory in the Flying Childers at Doncaster. Crimson Advocate makes her first start since landing the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot, while Group 3 winner Givemethebeatboys leads the Irish challenge for Jessica Harrington.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: NO NAY METS

Struggled at Royal Ascot but two front-running stakes race wins since returning to the US

No Nay Mets 21:00 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Irad Ortiz Jr Tnr: George Weaver

9.40 Santa Anita

NetJets Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (Grade 1), 1m½f

Tamara, Candied and Just F Y I sit at the top of the betting after extending their unbeaten records when scoring in Grade 1 company. The Jorge Abreu-trained Jody’s Pride is also undefeated after winning the Grade 3 Matron Stakes last time. Chatalas is another to consider after she bounced back to form in the Chandelier Stakes over course and distance, while Brightwork has won four of her five starts.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LIFE TALK

Nice maiden win, excuses next time; likely to be suited by the extra distance

Life Talk 21:40 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Irad Ortiz Jr Tnr: Todd Pletcher

10.20 Santa Anita

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (Grade 1), 1m

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Carla’s Way has a huge opportunity to strike at Grade 1 level after a solid victory in the Rockfel Stakes in September. The daughter of Starspangledbanner is favourite for the race, but steps up to a mile for the first time and comes up against Cheveley Park heroine Porta Fortuna. Aidan O'Brien is represented by Curragh Group 3 scorer Content.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: PORTA FORTUNA

Suited by fast ground, as she again showed when winning 6f G1 Cheveley Park; up in trip

Porta Fortuna 22:20 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

11.00 Santa Anita

FanDuel Breeders' Cup Juvenile, Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (Grade 1), 1m½f

Todd Pletcher won this race 12 months ago and holds leading claims once more as he saddles Locked, who justified favouritism in the Grade 1 Breeders' Futurity last month. The trainer is also responsible for Fierceness and Noted, while Muth, Timberlake and Prince Of Monaco should be considered, with the latter winning all three of his starts under rules.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LOCKED

Comes into this off a battling win over The Wine Steward in 8.5f G1 Breeders' Futurity

Locked 23:00 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Jose L Ortiz Tnr: Todd Pletcher

11.40 Santa Anita

Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (Grade 1), 1m

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien has won this race three times since 2015 and once again holds a strong hand with River Tiber and Unquestionable sitting at the top of the market. River Tiber took his record to 3-3 after Royal Ascot success, but finished third in the Prix Morny before filling the same position in the Middle Park in September. Unquestionable was narrowly beaten in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, while Listed Dundalk winner Mountain Bear also runs for the stable.

SPOTLIGHT TIP: RIVER TIBER

Smart over 6f in Europe without yet progressing from win in the G2 Coventry at Royal Ascot

River Tiber 23:40 Santa Anita View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

