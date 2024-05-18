Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
The Big Board (3.15 Ripon)
Edged down the weights and signalled a return to form was imminent at Ascot last time. Ought to be better suited to this sharper track and finds herself in a lesser race, so looks primed to strike for trainer Richard Hannon.
Matt Gardner
The Punt nap
Givemethebeatboys (3.55 Naas)
Very smart juvenile last year for Jessica Harrington and his Listed win on his return can be marked up given he carried a penalty. He gets 3lb from Bucanero Fuerte in this and looks a Commonwealth Cup type.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Jimmy Speaking (5.45 Newmarket)
Has improved his speed figure on each run this season and the Chris Dwyer-trained progressive sprinter looks a hat-trick candidate.
Dave Edwards
Eyecatcher
Jehangeer (5.45 Newmarket)
Highly tried at two and could prove well treated off 93 for this handicap debut, with William Buick an interesting booking.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Mahboob (4.45 Newmarket)
Fancied to complete the hat-trick for John and Thady Gosden after some smart work on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Principality (3.45 Newmarket)
Richard Hannon has sent out several unraced two-year-old winners over the past fortnight and this well-bred colt is seemingly underestimated in the betting.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Tom Segal's play of the day at Newmarket
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Naas and Newmarket on Sunday
