TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

The Big Board (3.15 Ripon)

Edged down the weights and signalled a return to form was imminent at Ascot last time. Ought to be better suited to this sharper track and finds herself in a lesser race, so looks primed to strike for trainer Richard Hannon.
Matt Gardner

The Big Board15:15 Ripon
Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb)Tnr: Richard Hannon

The Punt nap

Givemethebeatboys (3.55 Naas)

Very smart juvenile last year for Jessica Harrington and his Listed win on his return can be marked up given he carried a penalty. He gets 3lb from Bucanero Fuerte in this and looks a Commonwealth Cup type.
Matt Rennie

Givemethebeatboys15:55 Naas
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Speed figures

Jimmy Speaking (5.45 Newmarket)

Has improved his speed figure on each run this season and the Chris Dwyer-trained progressive sprinter looks a hat-trick candidate.
Dave Edwards

Jimmy Speaking17:45 Newmarket
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

Eyecatcher

Jehangeer (5.45 Newmarket)

Highly tried at two and could prove well treated off 93 for this handicap debut, with William Buick an interesting booking.
Mark Brown

Jehangeer17:45 Newmarket
Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Mahboob (4.45 Newmarket)

Fancied to complete the hat-trick for John and Thady Gosden after some smart work on the Limekilns of late.
David Milnes

Mahboob16:45 Newmarket
Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Principality (3.45 Newmarket)

Richard Hannon has sent out several unraced two-year-old winners over the past fortnight and this well-bred colt is seemingly underestimated in the betting.  
Sam Hardy

Principality15:45 Newmarket
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

