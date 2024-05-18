Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

The Big Board (3.15 Ripon)

Edged down the weights and signalled a return to form was imminent at Ascot last time. Ought to be better suited to this sharper track and finds herself in a lesser race, so looks primed to strike for trainer Richard Hannon.

Matt Gardner

The Big Board 15:15 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Richard Hannon

The Punt nap

Givemethebeatboys (3.55 Naas)

Very smart juvenile last year for Jessica Harrington and his Listed win on his return can be marked up given he carried a penalty. He gets 3lb from Bucanero Fuerte in this and looks a Commonwealth Cup type.

Matt Rennie

Givemethebeatboys 15:55 Naas View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Speed figures

Jimmy Speaking (5.45 Newmarket)

Has improved his speed figure on each run this season and the Chris Dwyer-trained progressive sprinter looks a hat-trick candidate.

Dave Edwards

Jimmy Speaking 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

Eyecatcher

Jehangeer (5.45 Newmarket)

Highly tried at two and could prove well treated off 93 for this handicap debut, with William Buick an interesting booking.

Mark Brown

Jehangeer 17:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Mahboob (4.45 Newmarket)

Fancied to complete the hat-trick for John and Thady Gosden after some smart work on the Limekilns of late.

David Milnes

Mahboob 16:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Principality (3.45 Newmarket)

Richard Hannon has sent out several unraced two-year-old winners over the past fortnight and this well-bred colt is seemingly underestimated in the betting.

Sam Hardy

Principality 15:45 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

