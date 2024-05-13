The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Beverley

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

He won five times for Kevin Ryan, but seemed to lose his way after the last of those, a course-and-distance victory last July. He made the switch to David O'Meara over the winter and made a pleasing start for him when he finished fourth at Pontefract last month. He looked as if he was in need of a run that day, and the soft ground was not ideal. That effort should have sharpened him up, and he is 4lb lower than for that last win. The better ground on a track he likes will be much more up his street, and it will be no surprise if he rediscovers some form.

L'Eagle Aid (4.45 Beverley)

A Free Eagle gelding who showed hints of ability in his three two-year-old runs back in December. They were all around a mile on the all-weather with the best of them coming on his debut, but the late start to his two-year-old career suggests he had been slow to come to hand, and those runs were just to gain some racecourse experience. All that means he makes his turf and handicap debut off what looks like a workable mark, and this step up in trip should be to his liking judged on his pedigree. A step up from what he has shown so far would not surprise in a race where the Johnston runners have usually run well in recent times.

Tafsir (9.00 Ayr)

She won three times last season and has shown some good form in three runs this season, the best of which was a good second over course and distance two starts ago, in which she had a couple of today’s rivals behind. She was not so good last time when she was upped in trip, but that was a muddling, small-field affair in which the winner was allowed to dominate. She has looked as if her turn may be near and this drop back in distance will help. She will not mind which way the ground goes.

