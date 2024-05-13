Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders searches for a share of the £50,000 guarantee

The Tote's £50,000 guarantee cruises down to Chepstow and Mayz looks solid in division one of the mile handicap (5.40). The bottomweight went close off this mark at Brighton last time and the forecast rain is in her favour.

Albus Anne has a good record fresh and catches the eye on her return in the second division (6.10). The consistent Ravenglass should also be thereabouts with conditions to suit.

Those with experience set a moderate standard in the 5f maiden (6.40). Dandy G Boy and Cayman Tai are the newcomers of interest.

Notre Maison , who was beaten only a neck on her comeback at Wolverhampton three weeks ago, might be able to make all in the 5f handicap (7.10). She won't mind a drop in trip on this ground.

Notre Maison is trained by Stuart Kittow, who also saddles the interesting Beyond Equal in the next (7.40). He is well treated, while Connie's Rose likes this track and trip and should go well under Hollie Doyle.

Low-weighted trio Ibiza Rocks , Doonbeg Farmer and Letter Of The Law each have something to recommend them in a challenging final leg (8.10).

Chepstow Placepot perm

5.40

9 Mayz

6.10

3 Ravenglass

8 Albus Anne

6.40

2 Cayman Tai

3 Dandy G Boy

7.10

6 Notre Maison

7.40

2 Beyond Equal

7 Connie’s Rose

8.10

10 Ibiza Rocks

11 Doonbeg Farmer

12 Letter Of The Law

1x2x2x1x2x3= 24 lines

