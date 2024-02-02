Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Swan Bay

7.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helios Express

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Master Tornado

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Helios Express looks set to justify favouritism in the Hong Kong Classic Mile (8.05), but all eyes will be on those chasing him home in this intriguing first leg of the Four-Year-Old Triple Crown at Sha Tin tomorrow.

At level weights, the son of Toronado is well clear of his rivals on ratings. However, as seen with Lucky Sweynesse finishing out of the places in a similarly dominant ratings position last week, other factors come into play.

Helios Express looked very comfortable winning when stepping up to a mile for the first time four weeks ago, and while this nine-runner race could take a different shape, he has the class to adapt to any situation.

He won his only start in Australia and is 4-6 in Hong Kong, with trainer John Size clearly holding him in the highest regard. Hugh Bowman retains the ride after guiding the gelding to an easy last-time-out win, for which he was whacked with a 10lb hike in the ratings.

The Danny Shum-trained Helene Feeling drops back in trip following an excellent third behind Happy Together and La City Blanche in the January Cup at Happy Valley, while Fallon and Star Mac both attempt to defy their low official ratings to reinforce their Classic aspirations.

In the other feature on this ten-race card, the Group 3 1m1f Centenary Vase (8.40), Straight Arron should win following a nice performance over a mile last time. It is impossible to forget his outstanding fourth (beaten three-quarters of a length) to Romantic Warrior in the Hong Kong Cup in December, which is good enough to win this, even with top weight.

Chris So currently sits 15th (of 21) in the trainers' championship but is tipped to register a double, with the promising stayer Swan Bay in the Class 3 1m2f handicap (7.00) and Master Tornado in the Class 4 7f handicap (9.15).

Swan Bay, a son of Derby winner Australia, won two races for Joseph O’Brien before export, and although 0-10 locally, his last start when he was second to in-form C P Brave hinted at a coming win. Drawn in stall two, he should be handy throughout. Simple Hedge, on trial over the distance, is next best.

Master Tornado ran on well for a close second over course and distance on his most recent start, and like his stablemate Swan Bay, he looks poised to break the ice locally. He remains in good form and has most to fear in the Size-trained Top Scorer.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

3 Simple Hedge

9 Swan Bay

7.35

4 Stellar Express

9 Ma Comet

8.05

1 Helios Express

3 Helene Feeling

8.40

1 Straight Arron

6 Happy Together

9.15

4 Top Scorer

5 Master Tornado

9.50

2 Seasons Wit

3 Ping Hai Galaxy

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 5.00am.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here . New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply . begambleaware.org . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.