Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Sha Tin on Monday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Ka Ying Rising

7.35 Sha Tin

2pts win

Mugen

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Lucky Encounter

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

David Hayes is set to make an impact as he sends out a string of his budding stars on the bumper 11-race card to celebrate Chinese New Year at Sha Tin on Monday.

Hayes’s second stint in Hong Kong has been a rollercoaster ride. A dual champion trainer on his first visit, he has found a tougher, more competitive environment now and sits ninth in the championship with 21 wins.

But he has good reason to be optimistic for the future as he has purchased well and three of his promising recruits can go close, headed by Lucky Encounter , who will be ridden by Andrea Atzeni in the Class 2 6f handicap (9.15).

Atzeni found himself trapped wide without cover most of the way on Lucky Encounter’s most recent start, in which he was beaten four and a half lengths into third by Galaxy Patch, who he now meets on 10lb better terms.

Taking into account that Lucky Encounter has drawn better this time – stall three, while Galaxy Patch starts from nine – it should be enough to turn the tables in favour of the four-time winner Hayes holds in such high regard. Invincible Sage is the other danger.

Hayes sends out Ka Ying Rising , who is overdue a win in the Class 3 6f handicap (7.35) after twice being touched off by his nemesis Wunderbar. Clearly, this talented three-year-old is in form, and with Zac Purton onboard he will be hard to beat. Joyful Hunter is selected for multiples.

Hayes has called on apprentice Alfie Chan’s 5lb claim as he partners Storm Rider in the Class 3 7f handicap (9.50), while the trainer also saddles a recent addition to his stable, Running Glory , in the Class 1 7f Chinese New Year Cup (8.05).

The feature is an intriguing race, in which the progressive Mugen tackles his most adventurous target yet, off bottomweight 8st 3lb, with Karis Teetan retaining the ride. The five-year-old has gone up 28lb in the ratings since the start of the season. Duke Wai is his main threat.

A notable runner on this Chinese New Year card is Unbelievable, who makes his Hong Kong debut in the Class 3 mile handicap (8.40). Formerly known as Bertinelli, he finished third for Aidan O’Brien in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and is a brother to City Of Troy.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.05

3 Golden Rise

10 Mr Maestro

7.35

3 Joyful Hunter

4 Ka Ying Rising

8.05

2 Duke Wai

6 Mugen

8.40

1 Sweet Encounter

8 Holy Lake

9.15

5 Galaxy Patch

13 Lucky Encounter

9.50

6 Storm Rider

13 Magnificent Nine

2x2x2x2x2x2 = 64

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin is at 4.30am on Monday.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.