Hong Kong Racing tips: Jim McGrath with three tips at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Trailblazing Zac Purton is the jockey to follow at Happy Valley, where he has an excellent book of eight rides, headed by the John Size-trained Beauty Infinity in the Class 4 6f handicap (12.10).

Purton, who leads the championship with 62 wins, 19 clear of his nearest rival Karis Teetan, has picked up the ride from suspended Andrea Atzeni, who has ridden the Toronado gelding in all three of his runs.

Beauty Infinity’s 1-3 record should read more impressively as he was beaten into sixth behind Happy Trio over this course and distance last month – he was two and three-quarter lengths adrift of the winner – when he had excuses.

The stewards' report highlighted two bumps he copped in running, one soon after the start and another in the home straight, which put him off balance. In the circumstances, he did well to finish as close as he did, so it would be wise to give him another chance.

Travel Golf, the winner of a Naas maiden for Jessica Harrington in 2021, is 0-17 in Hong Kong but has dropped to a competitive mark and his second-placed effort last time should be enough to see him placed here.

Purton and Size combine later in the card with the talented Raging Blizzard , who must overcome a wide draw (12 of 12) to take the finale, the Class 3 6f handicap (2.50), in which his main danger is the Australian Guineas-placed Bon’s A Pearla.

Raging Blizzard was backed into odds-on favouritism in a similar race last month, only to be overpowered close home by Watch Buddy, who is set to give us a timely form pointer when he runs in the previous race (2.15).

Purton has had plenty of experience in getting badly-drawn horses away smartly and in a forward position by the first turn from this race start, and Raging Blizzard will take plenty of beating if he can pull it off again.

Trainer Pierre Ng saddles the interesting runner Aestheticism , who should be given another chance in the Class 3 handicap (1.45) over 1m½f. The gelding won two races at Sha Tin earlier in the campaign and could relish the return to the city track.

Happy Valley Placepot perm

12.10

1 Beauty Infinity

3 Travel Golf

12.40

2 Dragon Star

4 Win Win Fighter

1.10

3 Party Warrior

11 Super Eagle

1.45

8 Aestheticism

9 Eighteen Palms

2.15

4 Watch Buddy

5 Healthy Healthy

2.50

1 Bon’s A Pearla

3 Raging Blizzard

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Happy Valley is at 10.40am.

Happy Valley card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

