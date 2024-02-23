Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Geneva

7.00 Sha Tin

2pts win

Straight Arron

8.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Karma

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Hugh Bowman and Straight Arron are poised to spring one of the biggest upsets of the season in the Group 1 Citi Hong Kong Gold Cup (8.05), the feature of a fascinating ten-race card at Sha Tin.

Straight Arron is taking aim at five-time Group 1 winner Romantic Warrior, who followed up his triumph in the Cox Plate, Australia’s premier weight-for-age contest, with victory in the Hong Kong Cup at the International raceday in December.

Also in Straight Arron’s sights is Voyage Bubble, last year’s Hong Kong Derby winner, who is reunited with champion Zac Purton after almost two years following his win for James McDonald in the Stewards’ Cup over a mile last month.

The key form pointer here is the international clash that saw the McDonald-ridden Romantic Warrior get the better of Ballydoyle runner-up Luxembourg by a short head, with Straight Arron running on well for fourth, only three-quarters of a length behind the winner.

And the most crucial element to their meeting this time is the draw — Romantic Warrior has drawn terribly (11 of 11 runners) while Straight Arron will start in the middle of the pack in stall six.

Bowman got a valuable feel of his mount when he partnered Straight Arron for the first time in the Group 3 Centenary Vase, a handicap over 1m1f, bringing him from last under topweight to be beaten a length by the winner.

Caspar Fownes will now have Straight Arron spot on for this important clash over 1m2f and he has the perfect jockey for the big occasion in Bowman, returning after a five-day suspension. Romantic Warrior is the logical danger, with Voyage Bubble next best.

Both Fownes and Bowman also have excellent chances elsewhere on the card. Fownes’s booking of McDonald for Karma in the mile handicap (8.40) looks a winning move, with the five-year-old returning to the trip after several good recent efforts.

Earlier on the card, Bowman can go close on the three-year-old Geneva in the 6f handicap (7.00) following a solid second on his debut when he was sent off odds-on favourite. There are several unknowns here as well but the gelding might put his head in front this time.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

6 Geneva

10 Sunny Da Best

7.35

3 Top Scorer

6 Aeroinvincible

8.05

1 Romantic Warrior

3 Straight Arron

8.40

3 Karma

12 Beato

9.15

3 Gorgeous Win

9 Parterre

9.50

5 Green N White

7 Illuminous

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am.

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £/€10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.