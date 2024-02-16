Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Global Harmony

8.40 Sha Tin

2pts win

Simple Hedge

9.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Frantanck

9.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Zac Purton looks set to dominate the ten-race card at Sha Tin on Sunday with an excellent book of rides, headed by the talented Frantanck in the 1m½f handicap (9.50) on dirt.

Even by his standards, Purton’s selection of quality mounts are outstanding and could well see him chalk up multiple winners and extend his lead in the jockeys’ championship.

Frantanck is an eight-start maiden in Hong Kong but won at Goodwood and Windsor for William Haggas before export. He has a second and two thirds to his credit in the Far East and it has been frustrating for connections that he has not yet broken his duck locally.

He caught the eye two starts ago when running on well for second to his chief danger Adefill, who he now meets on 4lb better terms for a neck. That should be enough to reverse the placings, especially with a hood being fitted and Purton booked for the first time.

Adefill, whose four wins have all come on dirt, has been racing consistently, as has Yellowfin, a son of Territories, and they have claims in a fascinating but tricky contest.

Purton has been handed the responsibility of ensuring the David Hayes-trained Global Harmony leaves the stalls in the 7f turf handicap (8.40), which may prove a tougher task than it sounds.

Global Harmony refused point blank to jump away with the field last month, standing motionless when the gates opened, and despite the efforts of his rider Lyle Hewitson he took no part in the race.

He has since come through two barrier trials and been given the green light by the stewards to run again. Purton rode the gelding twice in races just under two years ago and if the five-year-old is on his best behaviour he will be hard to beat, but Drombeg Banner will be a formidable rival if getting his own way in front.

Another Purton mount with winning prospects is Simple Hedge in the 1m1f turf handicap (9.15), with his main rival appearing to be the Andrea Atzeni-ridden Simply Maverick. Both four-year-olds are progressive and are being aimed at the Hong Kong Derby.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

7.00

1 Viva Hunter

8 Lucky Banner

7.35

6 Speedy Smartie

12 Beat Hollow

8.05

3 Smokey Bear

10 Mark The Moment

8.40

2 Drombeg Banner

11 Global Harmony

9.15

4 Simple Hedge

7 Simply Maverick

9.50

3 Adefill

12 Frantanck

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am.

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Sunday is at 5am.