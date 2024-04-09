Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Copartner Prance

1.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Winning Heart

2.10 Happy Valley

2pts win

Simply Maverick

3.15 Happy Valley

2pts win

Vincent Ho makes a low-key return to race-riding after 11 weeks out through injury when he partners the Caspar Fownes-trained Noble Pursuit in the Class 3 1m½f handicap (3.15) at Happy Valley.

Ho suffered neck and hand injuries in a nasty fall on Sha Tin’s all-weather track on January 24 and, although he has taken part in barrier trials recently, this is his first raceday back. He has taken only two rides in a gentle comeback.

Noble Pursuit has a good each-way chance as he reverts to a mile. He ran over 1m2f when 12th of 14 at Sha Tin after sitting three and four horses wide most of the way last time. That was a ‘forgive’ run and he's capable enough to figure here.

The likely winner, however, is Simply Maverick , who failed to make the grade in the Classic Cup, the second leg of the four-year-old Triple Crown, but looks attractively handicapped in Class 3.

Trainer Ricky Yiu is keen to capitalise on the Sebring gelding’s liking for Happy Valley, where he has registered all three of his wins, and significantly Zac Purton is aboard for the first time. Drawn in stall five, he should be handy all the way and will take a deal of beating.

Red Majesty, another who loves the tight city track, has dropped to a level where he's always dangerous, particularly here in stall six. Show Respect, Harry Bentley’s mount, is on a hat-trick and has place claims.

Purton also rides the anticipated shortest-priced favourite on the card, Copartner Prance , for Francis Lui in the Class 4 6f sprint handicap (1.10). The gelding shoulders top weight of 9st 9lb following a comfortable last-start win over course and distance for the six-time champion jockey. Sky Song is next best.

Bentley has developed a strong following in Hong Kong through his consistency in the saddle and Winning Heart can give him a follow-up victory in the Class 4 6f handicap (2.10). Bentley was aboard when the five-year-old won last time.

Winning Heart is prepared by Hong Kong legend Tony Cruz, who reached a milestone when sending out his 1,500th winner as a trainer at the weekend. His endorsement of Bentley is telling.

Happy Valley Placepot

1.10

1 Copartner Prance

3 Sky Song

1.40

5 Devas Twelve

10 Mr Aladdin

2.10

6 Winning Heart

9 Golden Link

2.45

2 Capital Legend

4 Gallant Valour

3.15

3 Simply Maverick

4 Noble Pursuit

3.50

2 Colourful Emperor

4 Healthy Healthy

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

