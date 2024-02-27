Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday

Raging Blizzard

Super Joy N Fun can prove his stunning debut win was no fluke by following up in the Class 4 6f handicap (1.10) on an enticing card for punters at Happy Valley.

The bargain purchase from New Zealand defied the form experts and the market (12-1) when he began smartly from a wide draw and dictated most of the way to revive memories of his near-namesake Joy N Fun, who won the 2010 Al Quoz Sprint in Dubai for the same owner.

Trainer Benno Yung will also have taken encouragement from the fact that runner-up Beauty Infinity is well regarded by his trainer John Size and expected to take the nightcap on the card, another Class 4 6f handicap (2.50).

Super Joy N Fun looks to have a bright future, although it's hard to predict his preferred trip. He's a son of little-known Savabeel stallion What’s The Story, who was runner-up in the 2016 New Zealand Derby. Another crack at a sprint distance should suit for the time being.

This looks an open race. The main danger is Andrea Atzeni’s mount Crystal Powerful, trained by Cody Mo, who is drawn more attractively on the inside (stall one) than last time. Golden Bull is also a chance.

If Super Joy N Fun goes in, it will be a significant pointer to the prospects of Beauty Infinity in the finale.

Although he must shoulder top weight of 9st 9lb, he is probably equal to the task, having been a course-and-distance winner in this grade early last month. He's arguably Zac Purton’s best ride on the nine-race card and will have Jumbo Legend as his biggest threat.

Purton and Size also combine with Raging Blizzard , who should be given another chance when he lines up for the Class 3 6f handicap (12.40) from a decent inside draw in stall three.

He finished a creditable fourth last time after having a hard run from the outside gate (12).

It's also worth keeping an eye out for Wings Of War, who ran well on his first start for Douglas Whyte and could be close to recapturing his old sparkle.

