Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Saturday's best bets from Racing Post experts

The final day of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Saturday's card

1.50 Goodwood: Coral Glorious Stakes (Group 3), 1m4f

By Kev Morley

This looks wide open with all five runners covered by 4lb on adjusted Racing Post Ratings, although, best on the trends is top-rated proven stayer Al Aasy.

Phantom Flight has yet to score over this far, but he is the only other runner with an adjusted RPR in excess of the preferred minimum of 125.

Al Aasy 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

3.35 Goodwood: Coral Stewards' Cup, 6f

By Tom Segal

Given the great record of three-year-olds in the Stewards' Cup considering how few get to run in it, Purosangue looks worth backing as well for Andrew Balding, who won with a three-year-old in 2016.

Ideally Purosangue would like a bit of rain but he has plenty of form on a fast surface, including when winning easily at Haydock on his debut. He has also run really well at this track when a neck second to Big Evs in the Molecomb as a juvenile.

Having run with credit against the best sprinters around this season, he's taking a big drop in class. Oisin Murphy has options from his middle draw and Purosangue looks the one to beat.

Purosangue 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.10 Goodwood: Whispering Angel Handicap, 7f

By Paul Kealy

In the Whispering Angel Handicap, Qirat, a non-runner from the mile handicap on Thursday, looks the standout.

I'd have opposed him on Thursday as despite running sixth in the Britannia and fifth in another good handicap at Newmarket, he looks a short-runner at a mile, and although he was probably only a draw-related non-runner then (had stall 14), he is of much more interest back at 7f.

He won over this course and distance in a valuable 13-runner handicap on his seasonal return in May from the same stall nine he has now under Hector Crouch, and he did so easily. That form could not have worked out much better as the runner-up has gone up 17lb since and the third romped home in another 7f handicap here on Wednesday.

Qirat 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

