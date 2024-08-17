'He's no good thing at short odds the way I read a form book' - David Carr answers the burning questions for Saturday's racing

What’s the big story?

This is Britain's high season for those niche, high-class horses who specialise at the distance of seven furlongs.

Not quite quick enough to mix it with the top sprinters and lacking sufficient stamina to take on the milers, they tend to bloom in the period between the Lennox at Goodwood in late-July and the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes at, well, York next Saturday.

In between comes a third Group 2 contest, the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.35 ) at Newbury this afternoon.

The middle leg of the seven-furlong triathlon is the older but slightly poorer relation — certainly in comparison to next weekend's £500,000 spectacle on the Knavesmire, whose purse has been boosted in a concerted attempt to earn an upgrade to Group 1 status.

That means the quality of fields has suffered in recent years, although the Hungerford has a storied history, and Excelebration, Lethal Force and Dream Of Dreams all went on from Hungerford success to score at the highest level in the last 13 years.

Who is going to win it?

The last two winners, Witch Hunter and Jumby, clearly have the ability — or had the ability; neither has been at his best this year.

Whereas English Oak is better than ever and showed he was heading for the top with a hugely impressive win in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, coming home three lengths clear of a field including numerous horses who have underlined the value of the form with smart efforts since.

English Oak won the Buckingham Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He was below that level when he stepped up to this grade in the Lennox, but he had an issue with a shoe that day and is surely worth another chance.

Is Al Aasy a good thing at short odds for the Geoffrey Freer?

Not the way I read the form book. He has to have the race run to suit, as he needs to be produced at the last minute.

While it worked out last time, that earned him 3lb extra here, and Racing Post Ratings give a better chance to Goodwood Cup non-stayer Al Qareem , who may get the run of the race in front and is unpenalised for last year's Cumberland Lodge success.

What about the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon?

Picking the winner of a 18-runner sprint handicap that is 7-1 the field is what summer Saturdays are all about. Those who went for Wobwobwob last year suffered the agony of watching him comfortably 'win' the race on the wrong side of the track — he may just repay those losses today.

Anything else to note there?

Line Of Force did not get home in the 7f Superlative Stakes at Newmarket, but his impressive debut success here makes him very interesting on his return for the 6f Hornblower Stakes.

Today’s ITV racing schedule

1.50 Newbury: BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (Group 3), 1m5½f

2.05 Newmarket : Jenningsbet Grey Horse Handicap, 6f

2.25 Newbury : Play The BetVictor Predictor Now Handicap, 5f

2.45 Ripon : William Hill Silver Trophy Handicap, 6f

3.00 Newbury : TPT Fire Handicap, 7f

3.20 Ripon : William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap, 6f

3.35 Newbury : BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (Group 2), 7f

