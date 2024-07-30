Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Tuesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Day one of Glorious Goodwood is upon us – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

Our top three Glorious Goodwood tips for Tuesday's card

2.25 Goodwood: HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes (Group 2), 7f

By Tom Segal

The juvenile form is a bit of a muddle at the moment and I don't think the Royal Ascot form sets an unachievable standard in the HKJC World Pool Vintage Stakes. Consequently it could be worth siding with one of the unexposed ones and Clive Cox's Arabian Sun looked good when winning at Salisbury last time.

He was held in a pocket and only got out late, so he did well to pick up and beat a previous winner and the step up to 7f is sure to suit. Cox has a good record with maiden winners in Group races including at this meeting and Arabian Sun is worth chancing in a race where the standard isn't that high.

An Outlaw's Grace might be the biggest danger after an excellent effort in a Group 2 in France last time.

Arabian Sun 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Clive Cox

3.00 Goodwood: HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes (Group 2), 7f

By Kevin Morley

Kinross is older than a typical winner, but that didn't stop him 12 months ago when landing the prize for a second time. A third win isn't out of the question, but his latest July Cup effort was disappointing and any further drying of the ground would be against him.

Preference is for improving Group 3 winner Noble Dynasty, who will have no issues with fast ground and fulfils all criteria. English Oak steps up from handicaps, but he fares well on ratings and is another progressive sort to consider.

This trip stretches Art Power, but this isn't the toughest 7f and it would be unwise to underestimate him if allowed a soft lead.

Noble Dynasty 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5.20 Goodwood: Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap, 1m

By Paul Kealy

In the fillies' mile handicap I'll definitely be going in again on Arisaig, who I'm sure remains very well handicapped.

An impressive winner when held up for the first time at Lingfield three starts ago, she was an eyecatcher when eighth in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot (third on her side), but wasn't seen to best effect last time at Newmarket, where she got no cover on the the far side, which was not the place to be in any case.

Jamie Spencer, in the saddle at Ascot, comes back for another go, and you can bet she'll get plenty of cover this time. Whether she'll get out of trouble on this tricky track is another matter, but I'm hoping she'll be able to show just what a change of gear she has when things drop her way.

Arisaig 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Charlie Johnston

