Harry Wilson found four winners in his last column - find out his selections for all seven races live on ITV on Saturday
Harry Wilson found four winners on Super Saturday last week and returns with selections for all seven ITV races on Saturday . . .
1.50 Newbury
Steventon Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
Harry's tip: Al Aasy
Jim Crowley has chosen Alyanaabi, who has run okay in two Group 1s and has shaped like the step up in trip could suit this year, over the reappearing Al Aasy and that could be telling. However, last year's winner looks the pick at the prices. Al Aasy has flattered to deceive on a few occasions, but he loves it here at Newbury, where he has won three of his four starts, and should enjoy the return to this trip after disappointing over further when last seen. He's capable of going well fresh and is still the one to beat if he can find his top form.
2.05 Market Rasen
Handicap Hurdle, 2m4½f
Harry's tip: Flying Fortune
Flying Fortune looked very promising in bumpers, following a good fourth in a Listed contest here with comfortable wins at Stratford and Haydock, so it was a bit disappointing to see her beaten at 7-4, 5-2 and 5-4 in three novices in the winter. However, she improved massively on those to go down by just half a length at Southwell in March and looked to better that when second behind a nice prospect at Uttoxeter last month. She seemed to relish the return to better ground that day and would have got closer than the distance beaten with a better jump at the last, and there's every chance she can go one better here.
2.25 Newbury
Mettal UK Handicap, 2m½f
Harry's tip: Naqeeb
Naqeeb looked a horse to follow last year, winning a Kempton novice by ten lengths before scoring off a mark of 100 on his handicap debut at Haydock. Something looked amiss when a beaten favourite in a Listed contest in October, but that form was boosted with the winner taking a Group 3 since and a gelding operation has seemed to help. Defeats in Group 2 company on his first two starts this year can be excused and he ran better than his finishing position suggests at Royal Ascot, as he was given plenty to do from the rear and found traffic problems. The return of the tongue-tie, which has been left off the last twice, could see a resurgence, given he has recorded his top three RPRs when wearing it, and he's just 3lb above his last winning mark.
2.40 Market Rasen
Unibet Daily Industry Best Prices Summer Handicap Hurdle, 2m½f
Harry's tip: Enthused
A number of these hold chances in this competitive handicap. I fear Manuelito could still be ahead of the handicapper, but the booking of Harry Cobden for Enthused catches the eye on his first start over hurdles for 267 days. He's been running well on the Flat this year without winning, recording an RPR of at least 81 each time, and there is every chance that his hurdles rating of 119 is still workable. He won five times over hurdles last year, going up 20lb in the handicap, and he can be excused his last hurdles start given that came in a Grade 2. James Owen won this race last year and operates at a 30 per cent strike-rate when teaming up with Cobden.
3.00 Newbury
Fidelity Energy Hackwood Stakes (Group 3), 6f
Harry's tip: Diligent Harry
Diligent Harry is yet to win on turf, but he was beaten just a head in this contest last year and took his form on grass to a new level when going down by only a neck in the Duke of York Stakes in May. The form of that is fantastic, with the winner Mill Stream having taken the July Cup since, while the second and fifth have both subsequently won Group 3s. You can put a line through his effort at Royal Ascot, as he doesn't like that track, and he seems to have landed a good draw in stall one, with five of the last nine winners having come out of the lowest three stalls.
3.15 Market Rasen
Unibet Summer Plate Handicap Chase, 2m5½f
Harry's tip: Dinons
Dinons was a very good hurdler and chaser when trained by Gordon Elliott, rated at a peak of 146, but he's clearly had his problems as he had only made the racetrack five times since August 2020 before joining Brian Ellison. He capitalised on a heavily reduced mark on his final start for Mark Campion in June 2022, when he comfortably won a handicap chase at Hexham, and followed that up after 727 days off on his stable debut for Ellison last month, winning by ten lengths over hurdles. He's been put up 10lb for that success, but he seemingly skipped his engagement at Perth on Sunday in favour of coming straight here and would be a danger to all from the foot of the weights if finding any of his old form.
3.35 Newbury
Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes, 5f
Harry's tip: Miss Collada
It Ain't Two has an obvious chance at the weights and Vingegaard has a similar feel to Archie Watson's winner of this two years ago, so they can be expected to go well, but the Hannon yard has been responsible for 11 winners of this contest and Miss Collada looks too big a price. She showed the benefit of her debut when finishing third in a strong Newmarket maiden, form that has been boosted by a few in behind, while the winner, who was just three lengths in front, has since finished fourth in the Albany and second in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge. She hasn't needed to up her level to win comfortably the next twice. A mark of 80 leaves her with a bit to find, but the trainer won this with the 75-rated Ginger Nut in 2018 and it's interesting that Miss Collada is his only runner this year (he ran seven last year).
