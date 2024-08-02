Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day five

Goodwood's opener (1.50) is tricky enough on paper, but I reckon Phantom Flight and Aimeric are the most likely to run to their best over the 1m4f trip on fast ground, so they're the two Placepot selections.

Newmarket first and fourth Fairbanks and Knightswood look the best two in the 1m6f handicap (2.25), but I'll also add the remarkable Euchen Glen , who has been third in the last two runnings.

Having won at Ayr and finished a close sixth in the John Smith's Cup last time, a terrific run for an 11-year-old, he comes into this in better form than before.

In the Lillie Langtry (3.00), if you took only each horse's best run on good to firm ground Free Wind would be even further clear than she is on official ratings (5lb), and I can't see her finishing out of the frame in this company, so she's a banker.

That gives us a bit of scope for the Stewards' Cup (3.35), which is as tricky to solve as ever. Summerghand and Dark Thirty are the two I've backed, but I'll add more fancied pair Albasheer , who is in the form of his life, and Lethal Levi , who is also in great nick and gives me at least one on the far side.

Qirat is the clear pick for me in the fifth (4.10), but Mission To Moon is obviously progressive and has a decent draw, so looks a fair back-up. Given his draw and the speculative nature of the bet, I'll leave my outside punt Indian Run out of calculations.

I'll bank in the last (4.45) because Angelo Buonarroti ran a stormer to be beaten only three lengths in the Coventry on his racecourse debut, and he's bred to be much better over this extra furlong anyway. He's switched to Ralph Beckett and is by some way the one to beat.

Glorious Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

1 Aimeric

4 Phantom Flight

2.25

2 Fairbanks

6 Euchen Glen

11 Knightswood

3.00

4 Free Wind

3.35

4 Albasheer

11 Lethal Levi

17 Dark Thirty

26 Summerghand

4.10

6 Mission To Moon

8 Qirat

4.45

1 Angelo Buonarroti

2 x 3 x 1 x 4 x 2 x 1 = 48 lines

